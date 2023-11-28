Who Is Tom Sandoval? All About the actor's family, net worth, and more

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval has garnered negative criticism after news of his scandalous affair with co-star Raquel Leviss became public. It was reported in March that Sandoval allegedly cheated on partner Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss, which shook the Bravo community to its core.

Madix discovered that her partner of nine years had been having an affair with their costar Leviss, 28 for at least six months before she found out about it. It happened perhaps even before Leviss’s controversial kiss with Katie Maloney’s ex, Tom Schwartz, in August 2022.

All about Tom Sandoval: Net worth, family, details explored

Tom Sandoval was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri. While there is some controversy regarding the exact year of his birth, he celebrates his birthday on July 7. But the exact year of his birth, whether it is 1982 or 1983 is still up for debate.

His parents, Anthony Sandoval and Terri Green, got divorced when he was young, and he grew up with a brother, Brian Sandoval. Tom shows immense love and respect for his mother, who clearly has been a supporting figure throughout his life.

When Tom's mother Terri appeared in Vanderpump Rules Season 4, the reality star said:

"My mom has always been a real badass. My toughness, and a little bit of my cockiness, and my perserverance sort of come from my mom."

Tom started his career with a talent contest when he was in third grade. Since then, he has been a model, worked as an actor, musician, and even as a bartender. He has acted in titles like Alien Presence and Playing With Fire.

Today, he spends most of his time watching over his Los Angeles restaurants, TomTom and Schwartz & Sandy's. He also does regular gigs with his band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras.

Tom Sandoval has a net worth of $9 million. He has a salary of $60,000 per episode of Vanderpump Rules, where he is the show's star.

Tom Sandoval's scandal

Tom Sandoval received a lot of public attention when his months-long affair with costar Rachel "Raquel" Leviss blew up. The celebrity claims that he did not realize that the cheating scandal, which ended his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix, would have any effect beyond the Bravo-verse.

He claims to have received a lot of hate comments and vicious texts from people online after the news became public.

Commenting on the scandal and what made it blow up so much, Sandoval said:

"I honestly don't know. I'm a f--king stupid reality star. Like, come on man. Before this whole scandal, I would meet people who had probably seen me on Vanderpump Rules, and they'd be like, ‘Oh my gosh, he's so cool.' And then now, people think I'm a complete narcissist, creeper vibes. I'm definitely not here to run away. I want to punish myself. I think I deserve it."

Sandoval's ex-girlfriend whom he cheated on has also commented on the whole affair saying:

"My life has been a rollercoaster in the past year. Everybody got to watch it all play out and my life blow up on television."

The Bravo star went on to claim that the scandal does not define her and she is doing her best to move on even after the devastating affair.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madrix, will both be returning for the new season of Vanderpump Rules in January 2024.