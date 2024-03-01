“Ultimate villain”: Rachel Leviss’ alleged revenge porn lawsuit takes internet by storm 

Former Bravo star Rachel Leviss is suing Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. The ex-reality star appeared in several seasons of Vanderpump Rules, the network's hit reality show along with Madix and Sandoval, and found herself in the eye of the storm last year.

In March 2023, Ariana discovered an intimate video of Leviss on her then-boyfriend, Tom's phone. Madix and Leviss were close friends before the discovery but all that changed when the Bravo celebrity found out that Rachel Leviss and Tom Sandoval were having an affair.

While both Tom and Rachel faced public backlash, the latter never returned to the show, which is currently airing season 11. The former cast member once again found herself being the talk of the town when she filed a lawsuit against Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, claiming "revenge porn."

As reported by NBC News, the lawsuit mentioned:

"Lost in the mix was that Leviss was a victim of the predatory and dishonest behavior of an older man, who recorded s*xually explicit videos of her without her knowledge or content, which were then distributed, disseminated and discussed publicly by a scorned woman seeking vengeance, catalyzing the scandal."

Fans were shocked by the lawsuit and took to X to express their views of the same. While some rushed to support Rachel, others slammed her. One netizen, @BravoandBlaze wrote:

"I am so PARALYZED from Raquel/Rachel's latest actions that I might accept that she may be the most ultimate villain we've ever faced and we should all just bow the f*ck down."

Rachel Leviss' lawsuit divides the internet

Vanderpump Rules' ex-cast member, Rachel Leviss or Raquel Leviss has filed a lawsuit against her former best friend, Ariana Madix, and ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval. News of Tom and Rachel's months-long affair broke the internet in March 2023 and a year later, the reality star, who has since taken a step back from the limelight, is the center of attention.

Last year, the former Bravo star became an internet punching bag as fans and celebrities alike slammed her online. She further received backlash when she appeared on the reunion special where her co-stars shamed her for her and Tom's affair and soon the two became the most hated people on the internet.

Tom Sandoval is still a part of the Bravo show while Rachel isn't, and since Scandoval, she did some healing. She checked herself into a mental health facility and acknowledged the hurt she caused.

Her first public statement about the affair was an Instagram post during which she apologised for her actions. Rachel then appeared on Bethanny Frankel's podcast a few months later where she slammed Bravo for profitting from the scandal.

While Rachel Leviss had kept a low-profile since then, she recently became the talk of the town again when she filed a lawsuit against Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. As per NBC news, the lawsuit claims that Leviss has repeatedly acknowledged that her actions were "morally objectionable and hurtful to Madix."

It notes that the video that Ariana found on Tom's phone was "recorded by Sandoval without her knowledge or consent in or around February 2024.

Fans took to social media to react to Rachel Leviss' lawsuit and were divided by it. Team Ariana tweeted:

Team Rachel tweeted:

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are currently starring in Vanderpump Rules season 11 which airs weekly on Bravo.