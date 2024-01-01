Vanderpump Rules' Rachel Leviss rings in the new year with a promise

Vanderpump Rules star Rachel Leviss, formerly known as Raquel Leviss, was infamously known for having a sexual affair with her best friend's boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, in 2023. The Bravo celebrity spent most of last year being the internet's punching bag and received immeasurable hate.

In March 2023, Ariana Madix, one of the stars of the Bravo show, found an inappropriate video of Rachel on her boyfriend Tom's phone. It began one of the biggest scandals in the history of reality television. Since then, Rachel has admitted to her mistakes, gotten the help she needed, and is ready to look forward to 2024.

On Sunday, December 31, 2023, the cast member took to social media to celebrate the end of the "hardest year" of her life and vowed to improve.

"As we set intentions into the new year, I vow to be a better friend to the ones close in my life. To those that have stood by me through my darkest days, I will always remember and cherish you," Leviss said.

"I NEEDED help": Vanderpump Rules' Rachel Leviss reflects on 2023

Soon after filming season 10's reunion special, the cast member went AWOL. She checked herself into a facility and went off social media. A few months later, she appeared on Bethenny Frankel's podcast, where she addressed the incident and her future on Vanderpump Rules.

Rachel chose to speak to the former RHONY cast member because she came across Bethenny speaking in support of reality stars during the writers' strike. At the time, Frankel had used Rachel's example to talk about exploitation and how the network makes a lot of money in such cases.

While Rachel Leviss received backlash for the podcast interview as well, the hate has since simmered down. The cast member recently took to social media to ring in the new year and wrote that the past year was the hardest year of her life yet.

"2023 hands down has been the hardest year yet. My life had become completely unmanageable and I was so far down the rabbit hole of making bad decisions that I NEEDED help."

The Vanderpump Rules season 10 cast member expressed gratitude for receiving the assistance she required, comparing her situation to seeing "the light at the end of the tunnel."

