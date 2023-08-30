"You're not wrong!": Vanderpump Rules alum Rachel Leviss responds to backlash following Bethenny Frankel interview

Rachel Leviss has finally spoken out about her controversial interview with Bethenny Frankel, during which she discussed the cheating scandal briefly. An Instagram account named Bravo Tea with Jared B podcast posted a clip on Sunday where Jared spoke about Leviss and Frankel’s interview and the cheating scandal.

In her interview with Frankel, Leviss explained that she would not have pursued and continued her affair with Tom Sandoval if his relationship with Madix “had legs.” In this Bravo Tea with Jared B podcast episode, Jared explains:

“This is a weird thing to admit because she’s saying she knew this wasn’t a real relationship or a relationship that had legs, so that’s why she decided to participate in this affair. Whether real or not, formerly, they were in a relationship despite the circumstances.”

The following was also added by Jared:

“If you wanted to be with Tom Sandoval so bad, you should’ve let him know that this tryst, this situation going on between you and him, goes no further until you know officially that they have broken up.”

In the comments to this Instagram post, Rachel Leviss expressed her reaction, saying that Jared is totally right, according to her:

“You’re not wrong! I should have had more self-respect than that and should have respected the relationship that Ariana had with Tom No excuses.”

A public revelation of Leviss and Tom’s affair came out in March 2023, when Tom was already in a relationship with Ariana Madix. Following this affair, Tom and Ariana ended their relationship.

The Vanderpump Rules star Rachel Leviss still blames Tom Sandoval

At first, it looked like Rachel Leviss accepted that she was wrong for having an affair with Tom Sandoval while he was in a long-term relationship with Ariana, but she also mentioned the following:

“However, looking back, I see I had low self-worth and Tom kept telling me he was actively breaking up with her ‘amicably’ for her ‘mental health,’ which I can now see was magical thinking.”

Additionally, Rachel Leviss said:

“He had a million and one reasons why they hadn’t broken up yet and it was easier to stay in that fantasy then [sic] to face the fact that the social anxiety and isolation was not worth it.”

As Rachel Leviss continued, she mentioned how Jared is “100% right” with his perspective and said it was her own “responsibility” to remove herself from the situation. In her final words, she mentioned how now she “knows better.”

Rachel “Raquel” Leviss and Bethenny Frankel’s interview: Ariana Madix’s reaction

As part of her appearance on the Scheananigans With Scheana Shay podcast interview, Ariana Madix discussed the interview between Rachel Leviss and Frankel. During the show, Madix expressed her frustration with Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel and questioned her knowledge of the cheating scandal.

Madix also revealed that she didn’t listen to the podcast interview, but she read the description. As well as she said:

“I don’t think that there’s anything wrong with or anything bad about Rachel going on anything to do any interview. Obviously, she was going to at some point … but some of the things that were said made me really sad, made me really angry.”

At one point in Bethenny Frankel and Rachel Leviss’ interview, Frankel shared her sympathy for Leviss, citing Madix’s comments on Leviss during the reunion episode of season 10. The actress also shared how she was upset about the hate Rachel Leviss received during the reunion from the cast members.

In the Scheananigans With Scheana Shay podcast interview, Madix shared her reaction to this conversation:

“Hearing Bethenny say something about like, ‘If that was my child, I would’ve murdered someone,’ based on some words that were said in response to what I endured … I would like to say that I have a mother who feels pretty strongly about what was done to me for seven months behind my back.”

In addition to this, fans can watch all of Vanderpump Rules season 10 episodes on Bravo.