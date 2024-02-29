Vanderpump Rules: Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's finances explained 

Of all the drama that has unfolded on Vanderpump Rules to date, the cheating scandal involving Tom Sandoval, Rachel Leviss, and Ariana Madix was arguably the dirtiest and the most impactful. As the eleventh season of Vanderpump Rules unfolds on Bravo, the cast members are still recovering from the shock of the scandal.

It is needless to say Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix were shaken to the core after the cheating scandal came to the surface. The discovery of Tom's affair with Rachel caused his and Ariana's relationship to be irrecoverably broken. Even the entire cast of the Bravo show had to take sides in the wake of the scandal, with the majority leaning towards Ariana and only Tom Schwartz still remaining by his friend Tom Sandoval's side.

Despite no longer sharing a relationship, Tom and Ariana, however, continue to share the same house and live under the same roof. Both of them even continue to employ Tom's assistant Ann. Such a peculiar arrangement raises questions about the current state of their shared financial situation.

Here's everything we know about the current financial situation of Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix.

A look into Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's financial situation

Tom shared he was being forced to transfer money between accounts to pay for the mortgage and other utilities during a recent episode of Vanderpump Rules. Tom claimed that he was now left to bear the responsibility of owning a house.

Adding that Ariana hadn't paid any of the bills for eight months, he said it had been difficult to obtain his portion back from her.

Tom claimed that Ariana's refusal to give up her share of the costs was petty. Ariana, however, definitely disagreed with Tom. Ariana turns out to have a valid reason for withholding the money. In response to Tom's charge during the Vanderpump Rules After Show, she clapped back. She said:

"I have asked repeatedly…for an itemized breakdown of said bills that he’s talking about because we would always put money into a joint account and then have that account be the one that was hooked up to all these different things."

Ariana claimed that she had been pleading with Tom for a breakdown of their expenses for years. Nevertheless, the couple continued to keep their joint account open since he refused to cooperate.

The dream house that the former couple owns in Valley Village, complete with a pool, has turned into a nightmare. However, Tom had previously expressed his desire to keep the house.

Ariana has shared that she does not want him to effectively buy her out. If they decided to sell the mini-mansion, they would have to decide on a selling price, sell it, settle the mortgage, and divide the proceeds. Before the home's title is even released, Tom would need to completely pay any further liens that he removed from it.

The state of California upholds community property. This implies that any property a married individual has throughout their marriage is typically regarded as common property. Tenants-in-common do not enjoy the right of survivorship, in contrast to married couples. Although Ariana is well aware of the poor state of the market, she would still be liable for her share of the mortgage even if she moved out.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 airs new episodes on Tuesdays on Bravo.