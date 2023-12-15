Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix is reluctant to sell jointly-owned house to ex Tom Sandoval

It has been a few months since the Bravo masterpiece that is Vanderpumps Rules saw its season 20 conclude. Since then, however, the controversy surrounding Tom Sandoval and his cheating on his ex Ariana Madix has seen a range of updates come out.

The couple are still living together despite their 15-year-old union coming to an end in March 2023. This was related to the cheating scandal which also involved the now ex-cast member of Vanderpump Rules, Raquel Leviss.

Regardless, Tom Sandoval and Madix jointly own the house that they bought in Valley Village, California. Madix has been said to be looking for a seller and recently refused Tom Sandoval’s offer to buy out her share.

Vandepump Rules’ Ariana Madix refused Tom Sandoval’s offer to buy out shared residence

As the couple proceeds to struggle in the aftermath of the scandal, it seems as if Madix is determined to move on with her life. However, that does not mean that she will be willing to be priced down concerning her share of the house that the two bought together.

While Raquel Leviss has left the show, the ex-pair continues to be a major part of the upcoming Season 11 of Venderpump Rules as well. A recently released sneak peek into the season saw Madix initially discuss how she intends to approach her ex. Madix claimed that the house that they shared was the only thing that was still tying the two together.

However, Madix is angry at Tom Sandoval because the offer effectively means that she will have to move out, while he will not need to do so. Madix suggested that she is looking for a solution that forces both the stars to move out. That will only be in the form of a complete sale to a third party:

"I feel the house is the last thing tying things. What I think is psychotic is that he wants to buy me out and stay here. I'm sorry, but then you don't have to move, and I do?"

Engaged in conversation with Katie, Ariana claimed that she had no intention of moving out. She went on to claim that Sandoval had still remained in communication with Raquel.

This resulted in her suspicion that the two intend to get together in the future, as Ariana accused Tom Sandoval of possibly trying to move into the house alongside Leviss.

Regardless, Madix later clarified that the biggest reason why she ended up refusing the offer was that she thought it was inadequate. Hence, her firm stance and refusal to budge might just be an attempt to drive up the price for Tom Sandoval.

Regardless, the sneak peek more than confirmed suspicion that Season 11 of the show will also have a plethora of drama. Much of it will continue to revolve around Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, with the former having emerged as arguably the most controversial star in the history of the show.

The two will soon be seen on Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, which is set to premiere on January 30, 2023.