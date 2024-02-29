Who is Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval's former assistant Ann Maddox? Details explored 

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval's former assistant, Ann Maddox, appeared on season 11 of the Bravo show, wherein she was at the center of the Scandoval incident and had to often serve as a mediator between Tom and Ariana since the two stars often spoke to each other through her.

Ann Maddox has worked as an actress in the past. She has been referred to more than once in Vanderpump Rules. Now that she has resigned from her job as Tom Sandoval's assistant, she runs her podcast.

In the aftermath of the Scandoval incident, Ann supported Ariana Madix while the latter starred in Dancing With The Stars season 32.

Here's everything we know about Ann Maddox.

A look into Ann Maddox's life and career

According to her LinkedIn profile, Ann studied cinema from 2000 to 2004 at Florida State University. She has also acted in films like Indebted, Awkward, Two Broke Girls, and The Office.

Ann left her position as Sandoval's assistant to work as a podcast host. In January 2024, she and Amanda Lifford, the former co-host of the Viall Files podcast, debuted the We Signed an NDA podcast.

They discussed Sandoval's adultery scandal in their debut episode, as well as addressed questions regarding whether Ann assisted her former boss and Rachel with letter-writing while she was in a treatment center for months.

Ann began working at Tom Sandoval Inc. back in 2020, based on her LinkedIn page. Ann has a variety of career experiences working behind the scenes in the entertainment sector before this.

Ann was most recently employed in California as a personal assistant to a private client. She has previously worked as a transcriber for several reality television shows and as a post-production assistant.

Ann was assigned to act as their mediator since Ariana didn't enjoy talking to Tom. Ariana and Tom still reside in the same home while filming Vanderpump Rules Season 11, so Ann used to put in extra effort to get through all their messages on time.

Ann had been Tom's coworker for a while, so she was there before Bravo considered airing his covert affair tale. Ann and Ariana became close as a result. Ann was, therefore, stuck in the middle of their divorce when the affair broke out.

Speaking on this subject, Ann stated in her podcast,

"I was crushed because as a personal assistant, you become part of your bosses’ lives. And it’s no secret that I dearly love Ariana. She’s incredible and so cool. And the three of us would hang, and there’d be times where I would have to, for work, stay later and you start feeling kind of like a family a little bit, and you become really close."

It is worth mentioning that Ann has treated both Tom and Ariana with nothing but kindness overall. Since no one else has recently been able to sustain such extremely positive connections with both parties, she is the VIP for Vanderpump Rules season 11.

Additionally, Ann frequently acts at the Upright Citizen's Brigade Theater in Los Angeles. Ariana has also performed sketch comedy there.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 airs new episodes every Tuesday on Bravo.