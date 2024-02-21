"Keeps proving how disgusting he is": Tom Sandoval compared his cheating scandal with OJ Simpson and George Floyd, sparks outrage

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval is no stranger to controversy, and this latest scandal has landed the reality TV star in hot water once again.

In a recent interview with The New York Times titled How Tom Sandoval Became the Most Hated Man in America, Tom Sandoval reflects on the infamous “Scandoval” infidelity incident from the last season of Vanderpump Rules. Sandoval gave a comparison to his infidelity: OJ Simpson and George Floyd.

Many fans took to social media to express their dismay and shock at the statement. One such tweet read,

“It’s a little bit the same?” says Tom Sandoval, comparing the Scandoval to OJ and George Floyd

The Scandoval incident took place in Season 10 of the hit reality TV show. Tom Sandoval, who was dating Ariana Madix on the show, was having an affair with Rachel Leviss. While the infidelity itself left an unfavorable impression of Sandoval on the audience, the latest comparison has upped the anger.

In the interview with The New York Times, the actor-model was asked by the author of the piece, Irina Aleksander, why he thought the Scandoval incident gained the notoriety that it did.

Tom Sandoval replied,

“I’m not a pop-culture historian really. But I witnessed the O.J. Simpson thing and George Floyd and all these big things, which is really weird to compare this to that, I think, but do you think in a weird way it’s a little bit the same?”

He further said,

"I did what I did because I was in an unhappy place in my life. I got caught up in my emotions and fully fell in love. Like, for real."

Many fans of the show expressed disgust and shock at the tone-deaf reply and took to the internet to say the same.

Here are some of the reactions to the interview:

Meanwhile, Sandoval’s PR team appears to have been unaware of the situation until the article came out, on February 20. Aleksander, in her profile, mentioned that the reality star’s publicist reached out to her the next day, asking for clarification on what Tom had said.

On February 20, Sandoval later released a statement to E! News and apologized for his remarks. He said,

"My intentions behind the comments I made in New York Times Magazine were to explain the level of national media attention my affair received. The comparison was inappropriate and ignorant. I’m incredibly sorry and embarrassed."

Incidentally, the interview piece corresponds with the fourth episode of Vanderpump Rules' season 11, which airs Tuesday evening on Bravo. In a sneak preview from last week's episode, Lisa Vanderpump revealed to fellow reality TV stars Lala Kent and Scheana Shay that Sandoval is in a dark place and is depressed.

