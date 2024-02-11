“It was a very difficult time for me”: Vanderpump Rules Rachel Leviss reflects on Tom Sandoval scandal at NYFW

In 2023, a scandalous situation arose for Leviss and Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Sandoval that grasped international attention among reality television fans. In the aftermath of extensive media scrutiny over their high-profile controversy, Leviss determinedly withdrew from public life for nearly a year to make her health and healing a priority. The 29-year-old returned to a major event for the first time by attending New York Fashion Week 2024.

During an exclusive on-site interview, Leviss spoke to People Magazine about her experiences over the last year out of the limelight,

“It was a very difficult time for me…I felt like I wasn't going to get through it at some moments, and so I'm just so happy that I'm able to see the light at the end of the tunnel and finally reintegrate into the real world.”

The scandal between Rachel Leviss and Tom Sandoval, infamously dubbed 'Scandoval' by fans and media, shook the foundation of Vanderpump Rules. Leviss's affair with Sandoval, who was in a long-term relationship with Ariana Madix, led to heartbreak and caused ripples through their shared social circles and the Vanderpump Rules' fanbase.

In aftermath scrutiny, Leviss independently withdrew from filming, later citing a desire for self-care and privacy amidst rumor flurries. Her verified departure from the series ultimately subdued sensationalized coverage.

Following Scandoval, Rachel Leviss's participation in NYFW on February 8, 2024, was filled with anticipation and symbolism. Modeling for GLAUDI by Johana Hernandez, Leviss presented two outfits that captured the audience's attention. The first, a nude gown adorned with cutouts and beading, exuded elegance and a sense of vulnerability. The second, an orange dress with bold side cutouts, conveyed strength and confidence.

This fashion show served as Leviss's platform to step back into the limelight, showcasing her resilience and determination to move forward. On-site, in the interview with People Magazine reporters, Leviss reflected on her commitment to personal growth and mental health,

“I'm proud of how far I've come. I've been working really hard on making sure I'm putting my mental health first and really putting myself first.”

Launching her podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue, the Vanderpump Rules star has created a space to explore deeper issues and share her healing journey.

Previously, in her podcast episode Preparing For The Premiere, posted on January 29, 2024, Rachel discussed her involvement in an affair with Tom Sandoval. She questioned if Tom orchestrated the affair to create drama for the show he stars in, given his reputation for self-producing storylines.

“I definitely didn’t mastermind this [affair]. I think I fell into this situation and just didn’t know how to handle it...The thought has crossed my mind. Like, did Tom mastermind this? He is known to self-produce, and all he has is this show.”

Other than that, Topics such as love-bombing and self-esteem were also discussed, drawing from her experiences and insights gained from therapy.