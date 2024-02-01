Tom Sandoval relies solely on Vanderpump Rules, claims Rachel Leviss

In a striking revelation on her Rachel Goes Rogue podcast, former reality TV personality Rachel Leviss shared that her ex-boyfriend and Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Sandoval is highly dependent on the show for his livelihood.

Leviss stated that the popular Bravo series Vanderpump Rules, which follows the personal lives of staff at Lisa Vanderpump's restaurants, has been instrumental in sustaining Sandoval's career and income.

The statements were given in the fifth chapter of the podcast, titled Preparing For The Premiere which was posted on January 29, 2024, on Apple Podcasts.

Her comments come on the heels of the former couple's recent breakup after an on-again, off-again relationship played out on the show. Leviss suggested that Vanderpump Rules plays an outsized role in the cast members' professional success, especially Sandoval, an original cast member.

Rachel Leviss exposes Tom Sandoval's career reliance on Vanderpump Rules

On her podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue, Rachel Leviss delved into the details of her ex, Tom Sandoval's, career, emphasizing his heavy reliance on Vanderpump Rules for his financial stability and professional identity. Her exact words were:

“I definitely didn’t mastermind this [affair]. I think I fell into this situation and just didn’t know how to handle it...The thought has crossed my mind. Like, Did Tom mastermind this? He is known to self-produce, and all he has is this show.”

She pointed out that, at over 40 years of age, Sandoval's career options outside the show might be limited, making the show not just a job but a lifeline for him.

Leviss's statements were direct and unambiguous, shedding light on the often unseen aspects of reality TV stars' lives and careers. Her insights suggest that for Sandoval, Vanderpump Rules is a crucial part of his life.

“The success of the show equals longevity in his career…He’s over 40 now, and this is his life, this is his main income." Racheal said.

Tom Sandoval has been with Vanderpump Rules since its inception, growing to become one of its most recognizable faces. His journey on the show has seen him involved in various storylines, from personal relationships to professional endeavors within Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant empire.

Tom Sandoval's contributions to the show have been significant, often providing key plot points and drama that have kept viewers engaged season after season. His role in the show has evolved over the years, reflecting his growing experience in the reality TV world.

The affair between Leviss and Sandoval, termed "Scandoval," came to light at a critical time, coinciding with the show's filming schedule. The affair brought intense media attention, after which she noticed changes in Sandoval's behavior. Leviss compared Sandoval to her ex-fiance James Kennedy by terming Sandoval 'James 2.0’. She stated:

“A lot of his character came forward, and, ugh, the way that he would talk to my parents, it just seemed like a James 2.0 situation, and I won't allow that in my relationships anymore.”

In podcast interviews following their split, Leviss thoughtfully reflected on her personal growth after the challenges in their relationship played out on screen. By candidly opening up about her therapeutic process, Leviss demonstrated accountability and a commitment to learning as she navigated the aftermath of her decisions and their resonating impacts on her life trajectory.

Rachel Leviss' remarks regarding ex-Tom Sandoval's heavy reliance on Vanderpump Rules have pulled back the curtain on the real-life implications of being a reality television personality.