Did Vanderpump Rules cast expect a raise for season 11 after "Scandoval"? Salary details explored

The popularity of Vanderpump Rules skyrocketed during season 10, owing to the infamous “Scandoval” controversy. Cast members Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and Rachel Leviss were at the receiving end of public scrutiny after being embroiled in a nasty cheating scandal. Tom and Adriana, two of the show’s main crew, ended their nine-year-long relationship last March.

The highly publicized split occurred after Ariana learned Sandoval was in a months-long affair with fellow castmate Rachel. During the reunion episode of season 10, Ariana confronted her ex about the infidelity, which ended in an ugly fight, and a drastic increase in the show’s viewership.

Now, as Vanderpump Rules returns for season 11, it is reported that the show’s price has been raised. Alex Baskin, the executive producer of the reality series, recently spoke at length about how the talks about salary negotiations went about after “Scandoval.”

Notably, exes Ariana and Tom made a comeback in the new season, except for Rachel, who chose to quit the show. Baskin confirms Rachel was offered a hefty sum to return, but she decided otherwise.

How "Scandoval" affected salary negotiations of Vanderpump Rules season 11

During an interaction with the Los Angeles Times, Baskin admitted, without taking names, that the cast expected a raise after the cheating scandal. He said:

“This is as hard as it’s ever been because typically, we have a rate card, a tenure card, we’ve used in prior seasons. There are all sorts of asks across the board. I knew that it would take a little bit of time for the cast's expectations to settle.”

Baskin noted how the crew was right to renegotiate their salaries:

“Their point is, rightfully, ‘You guys are touting the show’s success. Where is our piece of that?’”

The executive producer stated the conversations were "tough,” but it all concluded on a cordial note. He confirmed:

“Everybody did better than what they had previously gotten.”

Vanderpump Rules’ executive producer confirms talks of Rachel getting “rewarded”

When it comes to bringing Rachel back on the cast, Baskin explained they gave it a try. The makers believed her getting back on the show would have been the ideal way to narrate her side of the story. Notably, there were conversations back and forth with her reps. However, their main concern was not to make them feel unsafe or uncomfortable. Baskin continued:

“There was, frankly, a lot of conversations about money. Her team was very clear that they felt that she should be rewarded. At one point, they raised the idea of her getting a development deal.”

Post “Scandoval” dynamics on Vanderpump Rules season 11

Ariana and Tom are nowhere close to resolving their animosity after the ousting of the latter’s infidelity. Though they aren’t on speaking terms, the exes still live together awkwardly. However, Ariana has moved on in her life with her new beau Daniel Wai. The premiere of season 11 captures the major shift in the group dynamics of the show’s cast.

While Ariana is rebuilding her life after the breakup, Tom Schwartz is mending friendship bonds. Lala has taken a step forward to make room for forgiveness toward Rachel by sending her a voice note. In the next episode, Ariana will ask her New York-based boyfriend to move in with her.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 2 is set to release on Tuesday, February 6, exclusively on Bravo.