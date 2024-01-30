Vanderpump Rules: Kristen Doute and Lala Kent's feud explained

Vanderpump Rules stars' Kristen Doute and Lala Kent have been involved in dramas, conflicts, and verbal fights throughout the show. Their feud, however, hasn't ended yet. During an Amazon Live on January 8, 2024, Kent was asked whether she listens to her Vanderpump Rules co-star Kristen Doute's Sex, Love, and What Else Matters podcast.

Fans were surprised to hear her say she had no idea what that was, as she pretended not to know her cast mate, Doute. She said:

"I don't know who that is, so no. Does she still have a podcast? I don't know."

Since the release of the Vanderpump Rules season 11 trailer, fans have noticed why tensions might have arisen between castmates Kristen Doute and Lala Kent. Doute had previously reacted to the Vanderpump Rules trailer in which Kent made a few controversial statements.

Kent claimed it was taken out of context and suggested that the viewers should wait for the release of all episodes to see her side of the story. Doute responded to Kent's statements in her podcast:

“Lala says something along the lines of, ‘You get broken up with and become God.’ I know that Lala recently put something out — I saw it briefly — on social media saying that was taken out of context, My opinion on that — again I don’t know until we watch — is that I do think she is talking about Ariana and I do think she meant it in that moment.”

Vanderpump Rules stars Kristen Doute and Lala Kent's feud explained

Following this social media drama, Kristen Doute addressed Vanderpump Rules contestant Lala Kent's claims of not knowing her. On Doute's January 28, 2024, episode of S*x, Love, and What Else Matters podcast, she explained how she didn't want to address the drama publically, but now that Kent is initiating it, she had to.

The reason why Kent was upset with Doute was when she appeared on the No Filter with Zack Peter podcast in November 2023 with Golnesa Gharachedaghi. Golsena previously had beef with Kent after she sided with Kent's ex Randall Emmet. While sitting next to Doute, Golnesa referred to Kent's custody battle with Randall. She said:

"I said, 'Your child is only going to suffer from this.' And then I became the enemy all of a sudden. She has an ego complex and she has to get off her f*cking high horse."

Doute, on the other hand, shared with the viewers that she had no idea that Golnesa was friends with Randall. She decided not to say anything back because it was so "so mundane and so stupid."

According to Doute, she and Kent had moved past their conflicts on Vanderpump Rules and were friendly with each other. Referring to the comments Kent made, Doute said:

“I have been sitting on this — not thinking I was going to talk about it on the podcast — because Lala is my friend. [Or] I guess was my friend because according to her, in this moment, she doesn’t know who I am. She’s not even sure she’s ever heard of my podcast or does the podcast even exist. It does."

Upon Lala Kent's claims, Doute reached out to her:

“I chose to text Lala when I heard that she was upset with me because I was very caught off guard. I did not know that she was upset about anything. A couple of people filled me in on that so I sent Lala a text about this.”

Despite attempting to talk to Kent, Doute could not, further stating that talking about her or her podcast "is just so petty." She clarified that she wants Kent to talk to her personally if there is an issue rather than "blasting it on the internet."

"As my friend, if Lala was upset about this. If it was something that hurt her feelings. If it pissed her off. She should have just called me. Just call me. Shoot me a text and say, ‘This really fu*king hurt my feelings. This was not cool. I’m not happy about this.’ And we could have had a conversation."

Kristen Doute said she was unaware that Kent was still mad at her until her Vanderpump Rules co-star told other people about her issues with Doute. Doute's friends had to "come back to her weeks later and fill her on on this."

To see Kristen Doute and Lala Kent's friendship timeline, stream Vanderpump Rules on Peacock TV.