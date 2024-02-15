Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 3: Recap and more details explored

Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 3 aired on February 13, 2024, on Bravo. The most recent episode titled 'You're Not The Queen of The Group' brought to the surface the underlying tension between Tom Sandoval and the rest of the group of friends. This eventually leads viewers to understand that tensions between the cast-mates are at an all-time high as they still try to pick up the pieces following the Scandoval incident.

Lisa Vanderpump tries to intervene in a bid to help Tom successfully sort out his relationship troubles. However, things quickly go south as Tom isn't prepared to receive her advice and instead becomes combative and hostile.

Tom Sandoval's journey throughout the premiere and first few episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 11 has been nothing short of painful to watch. While he resists acknowledging his role in the Scandoval incident, he now finds that his relationship with Ariana and the rest of the cast mates have been radically altered.

What happened in Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 3?

In the most recent episode of Vanderpump Rules season 11, James Kennedy got involved in Tom's birthday celebration after receiving a last-minute invitation that left him unsure of Tom's plans. James stormed out of the party after the two got into a little argument.

Tom later told Tom Schwartz that he was upset with James because of events that occurred more than 10 years ago involving the DJ and Tom's former girlfriend Kristen Doute. Schwartz was annoyed that Tom opted to advance a ten-year-old story and generate even more needless tension rather than owning up to his mistakes and expressing regret for hurting James.

For those unversed, after the Scandoval incident, Raquel chose to check herself into an Arizona treatment center, but Tom and Raquel kept their relationship going after the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion. Raquel worked hard to improve her mental health, and Tom tried to encourage her, but he made it clear that adjusting to life back in Los Angeles had not been easy.

The Bravo star was deeply hurt when Raquel, who had prolonged her stay in the treatment center after her first stay was supposed to finish, neglected to phone Tom on his birthday.

Although Lisa Vanderpump is no longer a regular on Vanderpump Rules, the episode showed her seeing Tom in her now-closed restaurant PUMP as she saw the furniture being packed away and transported out.

Tom and Lisa talked about where his life had come to, but when Lisa brought up the fact that he had built his own bed and was not going to lie in it. Tom got irate and argued with Lisa, shouting at her about how people were treating him and not listening to him. Lisa tried her best to assist Tom, but she struggled.

Just before the end of season 11 episode 3, Tom and Scheana had their first chat following Scandoval's controversy.

Tom revealed that all he wanted was to be allowed to talk to Scheana once more. He was offended that Scheana had brought him and Raquel up on a podcast, thinking it was only for power.

Scheana was too hurt by Tom's general acts as well as the fact that he blocked her after she helped him with the death of a close friend. The two ended their relationship on a poor note and left things unresolved on the show.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 airs new episodes every Tuesday at 8 PM ET on Bravo.

