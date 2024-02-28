“Emotional terrorist”: Vanderpump Rules fans slam Tom Sandoval in Lake Tahoe episode

Vanderpump Rules season 11 aired a brand new episode this week on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. Titled Lake It or Break It, episode 5 featured the cast making their way to Lake Tahoe. During the filming of the season, Tom Sandoval's presence made this trip a talking point among fans.

At the time, fans had slammed the cast for filming with Sandoval despite claiming to cut ties with him. Scheana Shay was one of the cast members who was subjected to criticism after she posted a group picture with the controversial cast member.

Shay defended herself, noting that it was "for Lisa," alluding to the opening of Lisa Vanderpump's latest establishment. Tuesday's episode focused on Tom's much-discussed presence and the tension that ensued throughout the trip.

In a phone call, Lisa Vanderpump reminded Tom Sandoval to be nice to his fellow cast members. However, he felt reluctant to take accountability for his actions and apologize to the cast members. Fans flocked to social media to react to the episode, slamming Sandoval once more for allegedly playing the victim. A netizen, @Bravolebwannabe, wrote on X:

"I really can't Sandoval cry all season like he wasn't an emotional terrorist. Spare me."

Vanderpump Rules fans term Tom Sandoval's "attempted" redemption arch "unwatchable"

During the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules season 11, the cast made their way to Lake Tahoe "for Lisa" Vanderpump's new restaurant opening.

On their way from the airport in Lake Tahoe, the Toms (Schwartz and Sandoval) called Lisa Vanderpump, and Sandoval told her he felt good so far on the trip. He told her that the group invited him and Schwartz to sit with them at the airport. The RHOBH alum reminded him to be good to others.

Later in the episode, the cast smashed things with a sledgehammer to release their frustrations healthily. Tom Sandoval yelled out the negative phrases that the cast directed at him, including James Kennedy's iconic "worm with a mustache" remark from the season 10 reunion special.

At dinner, Lisa sought to heal the shattered relationship between the cast and Sandoval caused by the much-publicized Scandoval drama by asking the cast to mention one thing they appreciated about the Vanderpump Rules villain, beginning with James. While it may not have gone Lisa's way, the dinner table exchange later prompted a conversation between James and Tom.

Sandoval told James that he felt like he had no other choice concerning Ariana and Rachel. James felt differently and asked him whether he and Rachel were going to be together.

"It wasn't just about being with Rachel, it was also getting out of a relationship that I know wasn't suiting my life. The path that I was on was not a good path. It needed to change," Tom told the cameras.

Later, Tom expressed his dissatisfaction with the cast's supposed expectation that he deliver a personal apology for all that occurred as a result of the Scandoval controversy.

Fans of the show took to social media to react to the episode and expressed that they were over the Tom Sandoval storyline.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 will return next week with a brand new episode on Bravo.