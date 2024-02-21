Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 4: Recap and more details explored 

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules was easily the most anticipated installment since it was the season after the big "Scandoval" incident. Having premiered in January, season 11 saw new beginnings for everyone as Ariana rebuilt her life, James and Ally moved into their new property, Schwartz tried to unite his friends, and Scheana embarked on her musical journey.

Episode 4 came after Tom hosted his infamous birthday party at his and Ariana's joint house. The episode, titled Dog Days of Summer, was released on February 20 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

The episode got its name from Graham Cracker's reunion with James at Lisa's villa. It centered around James and Ally's pool party, which they threw to inaugurate their new house. The spiciest part of the episode was Schwartz's successfully coaxing Tom to come to the Tahoe trip everyone is going to.

What happened on episode 4 of Vanderpump Rules season 11?

Talks and reasons for James' sobriety discussed

Ally was talking to Lala about James' sobriety and how it had finally been three months since James drank. Lala affirmed and said that those first 30 days are always the hardest.

While their talks about his sobriety were still on, James was heard shouting outside, "Those are weed!" as he held cans of a weed beverage, showing Schwartz that he could still party without alcohol.

A skeptical Lala goes ahead and asks James about his sobriety, to which he says that after he got into a drunken fight with Ally regarding his responses to Scandoval, Ally had moved out for a few days with all their cats. That was the day James swore to never drink again.

Lala and Scheana are called at Lisa Vanderpump's home in episode 4 of Vanderpump Rules season 11

As the two ladies entered Villa Rosa, Lisa's palatial abode, they were introduced to the newest member of her family, Donut, the dog. Lisa sat the ladies down and asked them to slow down on their hate for Tom Sandoval because she claimed that he was in a "very dark place."

Scheana stated that she reached out to him with a text when his friend passed away, but Sandoval just blocked her. In a confessional on Vanderpump Rules, Scheana refused to believe Lisa's claim of Tom being depressed because he had not taken any accountability.

Lala joined in, saying, "he's doubling down," because he called her a narcissist the night before. She also seemed mad about Tom's confession to the press about her not being real.

Lisa then talked about her brothers' depression and how she related that to Scandoval's situation. She said she could recognize depression and that Sandoval was clearly depressed.

Tom's chats with Schwartz on episode 4 of Vanderpump Rules season 11

Tom treated himself to a plunge pool, took Billie Lee along, and told her he was doing it for his mental health. It was at a fancy place that suited Tom's liking, called 'Into Me Sea' pronounced 'Intimacy.'

Schwartz then found himself at Tom's house, where he went to convince him to go on the Tahoe trip and get talking to some of their friends. Sandoval, though, once again missed the entire point as he expressed his desire for an apology from someone for treating him that way.

However, it seemed like Tom was ready for the Vanderpump Rules Lake Tahoe trip as his assistant Ann was seen prepping his luggage for the trip.

More details on episodes 5 & 6 of Vanderpump Rules season 11

Now, it is for the fans to see what the next episode entails as Tom finally comes face-to-face with his ex-friends.

According to the show's official description, in the episode titled Lake it or Break it, Ariana and Katie will back out of the group trip to Lake Tahoe for unknown reasons. There is also a mention of a chat between James and Sandoval that might disrupt peace.

As for episode 6 titled Saw it on Graham, Sandoval will finally attempt to reconnect with some of his group mates, including Scheana. It also seems like he tried talking to Lala because the official description mentions Lala's "screaming match."

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules come out every Tuesday, on Bravo, at 8 pm ET.

