“Offensive garbage”: Vanderpump Rules fans slam Tom Sandoval’s apology for comparison to George Floyd 

Episode 4 of Vanderpump Rules season 11 recently aired on Tuesday, February 20. While the episode featured a series of interactions between the cast members, it was a specific interview by Tom Sandoval released on the same day that has become a talking point among fans.

The New York Times Magazine published an interview with the Bravo star during which he talked about life post-Scandoval and after becoming one of the most hated men on the internet after his long-term affair with Rachel Leviss.

"I'm not a pop-culture historian really. But I witnessed the O.J Simpson thing and George Floyd and all these big things, which is really weird to compare this to that, I think, but do you think in a weird way it's a little bit the same?," Tom Sandoval said.

After receiving backlash from fans and several television stars, including Guerdy Abraira and Jordan Emanuel, the reality star apologized for his words. Tom Sandoval called the comparison to Floyd and Simpson "inappropriate and ignorant."

Fans were still enraged by Tomand believed he only apologized due to the backlash. They took to social media to slam the cast member. A netizen, @AllisonSmithh, wrote on X:

"I finally understand why he needs a publicist. When he speaks, completely offensive garbage comes out."

Vanderpump Rules fans slam Tom Sandoval's apology online

Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval recently did an interview with the New York Times Magazine, during which he made bold statements and seemingly compared himself to certain people.

During the interview, he was questioned about why 'Scandoval' had grown to such prominence, gaining widespread national media coverage. Sandoval compared himself to O.J. Simpson and George Floyd to make a point. He also named Danny Masterson, an actor who was convicted of raping two women.

The Bravo celebrity received a lot of backlash after the interview was published, and several celebrities slammed the cast members online, including Katie Maloney.

Guerdy Abraira from the Real Housewives franchise took to social media to slam the reality star. She said that Sandoval's statement was inappropriate and that villains were being applauded these days and put on a pedestal.

"The disrespect... and during Black History Month... WOW just plz 🤫 🤐. PLEASE reflect on this repulsive statement you made (regarding GEORGE FLOYD r.i.p), especially in Black History Month and take it back!! NOT OK! An immediate apology is in order, sir," wrote Abraira.

Jordan Emanuel of Winter House also wrote on social media,

"Comparing slinging d--- to a Black man being murdered in front of our eyes during Black History Month is something I just don't have words for."

Soon after the backlash, the Vanderpump Rules star issued a public apology for comparing his cheating scandal to that of the murder of George Floyd.

"My intentions behind the comments I made in New York Times Magazine were to explain the level of national media attention my affair received. The comparison was inappropriate and ignorant. I'm incredibly sorry and embarrassed."

Fans of the Bravo show took to social media to react to the apology and slammed Tom Sandoval.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 airs episodes every week on Tuesday.

