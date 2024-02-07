"I physically cringe": Fans react to Tom Sandoval admitting he loves Rachel Leviss on Vanderpump Rules

Vanderpump Rules season 11 is currently documenting the aftermath of the infamous "Scandoval" controversy that left Tom Sandoval, Rachel Leviss (previously Raquel), and Ariana Madix's lives in turmoil. Last season, ratings of the show skyrocketed after the fallout of Sandoval with Ariana, his girlfriend of nine years.

The highly publicized break-up occurred last May when Ariana caught Sandoval's affair with co-star Rachel at the end of season 10. The duo hashed out things in a full-blown fight captured in the reunion segment. Now, picking up the storyline in Vanderpump Rules season 11, Sandoval and Ariana aren't on speaking terms.

Meanwhile, Rachel entered rehab after public scrutiny, so she won't return this season. Episode 2, released on Tuesday, February 6, chronicles Ariana and Tom staying together in an awkward living situation. At one point, Sandoval admits in a confessional:

"I'm still very much in like love with Raquel (Rachel). I'm hoping that we can give our relationship a real chance."

The viewers of Vanderpump Rules expressed feeling awkward after listening to his admission. A user, @camisdaya on X, noted:

"I physically cringe anytime Sandoval talks about Raquel."

Vanderpump Rules: Tom disclosed he is in love with Rachel

Ariana Madix discovered that her partner of nine years was entangled in a months-long affair with castmate Rachel. In the reunion special episode, Ariana confronted Sandoval about his infidelity. Notably, Rachel was also a close friend of Ariana; hence, the betrayal amplified viewer backlash.

The cheating scandal shifted the group dynamics on the show, with Sandoval and Rachel at the center of the heated exchange. Following the controversy, the exes returned for season 11, but Rachel ended up quitting the reality series. The latest episode, which chronicles the events after the reunion special, sees Sandoval admitting he misses Rachel.

"I haven't heard from her in a few weeks. I just miss her you know. I just want to see her. Give her a big hug," Tom said.

Vanderpump Rules fans dislike Sandoval talking about Rachel

The cheating scandal has caused enough drama on the show, leaving many lives affected, be they personal or professional. Despite garnering serious flak, Sandoval's antics of talking about Rachel and professing his love to her on-screen aren't going down well with the audience.

Many fans are sure that Sandoval is only "pretending" to be in love with Rachel.

What happened to Ariana and Tom on Vanderpump Rules after "Scandoval"?

Following the cheating scandal, Ariana has moved on in her life, but she is nowhere closer to making peace with Sandoval. The exes aren't on speaking terms but are caught in an awkward post-breakup living phase. Notably, they bought the house together, but after the separation, both of them aren't backing down from moving out.

If there are things that need to be conveyed, it is done through the means of their assistants. Additionally, Rachel, in her podcast, recently disclosed that she would continue to communicate with Sandoval even after apologizing to Ariana in the reunion episode. She confessed:

"I feel like, with my apology that I made at the reunion, I had all the right intentions and I was extremely sorry. But there's another part of an apology, which is your actions afterwards — they have to align with what you're saying. And by sending him (Sandoval) letters and being in contact for a good amount of time, I still want to take this time now to apologize again."

Meanwhile, Ariana is currently dating New York-based Daniel Wai and wants them to live together.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 3 is set to release on Tuesday, February 13, exclusively on Bravo.