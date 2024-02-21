Vanderpump Rules fans have recently expressed their disapproval of Tom Schwartz and Lala Kent's assessment of Ariana Madix being a "diva." Their conversation was revealed on season 11 episode 4, which aired on Tuesday, February 20. Viewers are aware of Schwartz and Lala's falling out during a group outing that occurred last season.

Now, in the newest episode, titled Dog Days of Summer, the duo attempted to resolve their differences at James Kennedy and Ally Lewber's pool party. Lala approached Schwartz to have a heart-to-heart conversation about their past issues, wherein the cast members apologized to each other while sitting together by the pool.

At one point during the conversation, Schwartz commented on fellow cast member Ariana Madix's recent behavior, accusing her of developing "diva energy" for the success she's amassed after the Sandoval cheating scandal. However, a number of fans have called out the Vanderpump Rules star for his comment. A user, @HUSBANDMATERlAL, wrote on X:

"Schwartz is a b*tch! He’s just upset that Ariana wants nothing to do with him. That not "diva behavior". you’ve shown that you can’t be trusted. Schwartz has never really owned his part in any of this. He was a willing accomplice."

In addition to this, social media users have also accused Schwartz and Lala of being jealous of Ariana's success.

Schwartz and Ariana's "diva" comment on Vanderpump Rules season 11 has invited criticism from fans

Fan reacts to Tom Schwartz "diva" comment (Image via X/@HUSBANDMATERlAL)

Episode 3 of Vanderpump Rules saw Ariana Madix confront former friend Tom Schwartz for the first time since the season 10 reunion. Schwartz invited their group to Lake Tahoe for a getaway, including Tom Sandoval, Ariana's nine-year partner, who cheated on her with former cast member Rachel Leviss.

Ariana declined Schwartz's invitation and their discussion was anything but cordial. Schwartz accused Ariana of having a big ego in the wake of her success.

"OK, you don't speak on behalf of the whole group. You're not the queen of the group. Come on. Your ego is getting a little, like, come on."

During the After Show, Schwartz doubled down on calling her a "diva" stating that her success "went to her head". In episode 4, when Lala brought up their heated group discussion, she apologized for coming off "heavy" and feeling "triggered" by some of the comments made by him. Tom Schwartz acknowledged her input, adding:

"I know we all have problems but there was a moment last night when Ariana just looked at me like I was sub-human. She then exalted to like this kind of queen status or like diva energy as opposed to who's been hurt. I do love Ariana but I am not going to fond for her affection or her validation. That was triggering."

Schwartz asked Lala if she sensed similar energy from Ariana, to which the latter praised him for handling himself and the situation well. Lala spoke at length about feeling triggered the moment Schwartz spoke of Ariana's ego. She noted:

"There are times where I take things to heart, which is what I'm working on is not being a dog in everyone else's fight."

Lala further explained she recognizes the tough situations he has been braving in his personal life and highlighted Schwartz's father and brother's health problems. Vanderpump Rules fans, however, are not pleased with the exchange, and many are defending Ariana for setting "strong boundaries" after getting cheated on.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 5 is set to release on Tuesday, February 27, exclusively on Bravo.

