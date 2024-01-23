Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney share insights on Vanderpump Rules season 11's love triangle

While season 11 of Vanderpump Rules is set to premiere on January 30, 2024, its former couple, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney, made some shocking revelations. Tom and Katie's love triangle isn't the only spice fans get before the show's release; many other stars have also been dropping hints by posting on their Instagram stories.

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney reportedly picked a liking for the same woman during the filming of Vanderpump Rules season 11. Katie addressed the accidental situation in an interview with E! News at the season 11 premiere party on January 16.

What did Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz reveal about their love triangle at the Vanderpump Rules premiere party?

Katie revealed how she felt when she found out that she and Tom were interested in the same woman without giving any major spoilers. It is still up to the fans to find out who this mystery woman is and how their story unfolds as a triangle.

Talking about her accidental experience, Katie said,

"That was something I didn't, and couldn't prepare myself for, so I just sort of got through that. It was short-lived. But it was funny, we tried to just make it not too awkward, as much as possible. But like, what do you do? I don't know."

While Katie admitted to the love triangle being short-lived from her side, Tom's confession also hinted towards his interest in the mystery woman fizzling out. In the same interview, Tom was seen jokingly saying,

"I mean you guys, I love myself, but I'm no competition for Katie Maloney, you know what I'm saying? I waved the white flag."

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney were married for six years in their 10-year relationship. They filed for divorce in March 2022 and separated on a friendly note. After being together for so long, a relationship can seldom be cut off. Talking about their friendly relations, Tom said,

"I still love Kate with all my heart. Whenever I think of our relationship, it's still a highlight reel of all the best moments. But I still love Katie a lot—respectfully, with boundaries."

Now, it is for the fans to figure out what new dimension the love triangle brings to their relationship.

Hints from Vanderpump Rules season 11 as seen on the cast's social media stories

The hints for season 11 began on June 30, 2023, when a TikTok user by the name of 'audpen' posted a story on his account where Ariana Madix was seen partying at her ex Tom Sandoval's restaurant TomTom, hinting at a possible reunion after 'Scandoval' parted them. In the caption, audpen wrote,

"Dj James Kennedy is playin' a set at tomtom. Ariana is as gorgeous as ever living her best life, and the whole crowd chants for her. The world is good."

Vanderpump Rules besties Ariana and Katie are also seen giving several sneak peeks into their new business venture, Something About Her, a sandwich shop in West Hollywood. Ariana also made her recent Dancing with the Stars debut.

On July 18, 2023, the show's cast, including Sheana Shay, Brock Davies, James Kennedy, Tom Sandoval, Lala Kent, and Ally Lewber, went on a trip to Lake Tahoe, which was posted on Sheana and Lala's Instagram stories.

The cast was also seen going out in San Francisco on Katie's stories, which also made Daniel Wai's season debut apparent.

Vanderpump Rules is the most successful spin-off among the 27 spin-offs of the Real Housewives franchise. Its newest season 11 premieres on January 30 and is titled 'Notes on a Scandal.' The title suggests that the episode might address Tom Sandoval's cheating scandal.