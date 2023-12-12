Who is Tori Keeth? Actress' love triangle with Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney teased in Vanderpump Rules season 11 trailer

Vanderpump Rules, Bravo's popular reality television show revolving around a group of friends connected to former Housewives star Lisa Vanderpump, is set to return with another season.

Fans have been anticipating the show's return since the news of #Scandoval broke out in March 2023. Tom Sandoval cheated on his long-term girlfriend and co-star Ariana Madix with her best friend Rachel Leviss, formerly known as Raquel, for nine months. The news sent the internet into a frenzy and skyrocketed the show's views as well as Ariana's success. The upcoming season will showcase the aftermath of the scandal and the fallout caused by it within the friend group.

Bravo dropped season 11's trailer on Monday, December 11, and teased several unexpected storylines. This included a love triangle between the "Bubbas", or former couple Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz, as they were both seen kissing the same woman, Tori Keeth, an actress, and singer.

Tori Keeth x Vanderpump Rules: All about the singer involved with Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney

The Bravo show, revolving around Lisa Vanderpump and her SURvivors is set to return. Vanderpump Rules, which saw cameras get picked back post-season 10 to cover the cast finding out about the infamous cheating scandal, has a premiere date.

Season 11 is set to drop next year on January 30, 2024, and Bravo recently dropped a trailer, which has fans shocked. The clip teased several conflicts, drama, love triangles, and more. While some major bombs were dropped, including Tom Schwartz and Scheana Shay's Las Vegas make-out session, there was one that no one saw coming, a love triangle including ex-couple, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz.

During the clip, Tori Keeth told a friend that she has a crush on a divorced couple. She was seen kissing both Tom and Katie, respectively. Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz noted that he had "never been in a love triangle before." However, Katie was unfazed and said, "May the best man win."

The couple's ups and downs post-divorce were heavily showcased during season 10, including Katie being upset about Tom making out with Rachel, however, this may be a first in the show's history.

The woman in question, Tori Keeth, is a singer from Seattle and started getting recognition in 2022 when she released her song Lovesick. Her fame continued to grow in 2023 when she released the video for One More Night in November. The singer also appeared in several television shows, such as Blood Relatives in 2012, Henry Danger, Danger Force, and American Born Chinese. She made appearances in movies including The Message, The Never List, and Dangerous Cheaters.

She released IDGAF in 2018, followed by One More Night and Lovesick in 2022. Tori also has another single, The Other Side, which is available to stream on Apple Music, Spotify, iTunes, and Deezer.

Fans can keep up with Tori Keeth on Instagram. Her social media account, @torikeeth, has an audience of 107K followers, and she often posts updates about her music on the social media platform.

