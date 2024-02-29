5 reasons fans believe Vanderpump Rules season 11 isn't that good 

Vanderpump Rules season 11 premiered on January 30, 2024, on Bravo. So far, the latest season of Vanderpump Rules has aired five episodes. Despite being rife with drama and conflict in the aftermath of the Scandoval incident, the latest installment of the Bravo show has been met with mixed reviews, suggesting that season 11 has fallen short of meeting viewers' expectations.

As of writing, Vanderpump Rules season 11 has aired five episodes. The cast comprises the usual stars including Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Ally Lewber, and Brock Davies. Rachel Leviss isn't appearing this season following her exit from the show in the aftermath of the Scandoval incident.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 drawbacks revealed

Several drawbacks have reportedly plagued Vanderpump Rules season 11 from being wholeheartedly accepted by the audience.

1) No couple to cheer for

Sandoval and Ariana have been the core of Vanderpump Rules since the very beginning. The only strong aspect of the show seems to be their bond. Viewers were naturally taken aback by their breakup because ever since Ariana joined the cast, she had remained by his side.

The ex-couple was frequently the group's voice of reason. They consistently offered folks a second opportunity and were perceived to be more sensible than other castmates. However, the program feels completely different now that Ariana is the queen and Sandoval is the antagonist.

2) Why so serious?

Understandably, the trauma of a public scandal cannot be easily shrugged off by the Vanderpump Rules crew. Ariana is unlikely to start cracking jokes anytime soon, but viewers believe other members of the cast appear to have lost their sense of humor as well.

The Bravo show was once previously known for being hilarious. The comedy and legendary moments were interspersed with the drama, wherein lay the show's magic. However, it seems Scandoval has brought a melancholy tone to the program.

3) Missing new energy

The Bravo show used to feature wacky, youthful creatives in Los Angeles when it originally debuted. They lived in subpar apartments, partied too much, and made horrible choices. Ten years later, a lot has evolved. They own businesses, homes, and children.

It appears that the days of angry texts and drunken outbursts are behind us. Scandoval breathed new life into the program, but whether the current cast can live up to the hype is debatable. The cast may no longer match the show's premise now that they are adults.

4) A divided cast

After the affair between Tom Sandoval and Rachel Leviss was made public last year, fans of the Bravo show knew that the cast would be at odds in season 11. Ariana Madix declared that she would never pardon her former partner or be friends with him.

Cast members now have to decide which half of the former pair to stick with because of Ariana's viewpoint. While Tom Schwartz remained devoted to his friend Sandoval, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, James Kennedy, Ally Lewber, and Lala Kent made Ariana their choice.

5) Rachel Leviss' absence

Since Rachel decided not to return for season 11, the Bravo show has suffered. There seems to be a missing component in the cast ensemble as well as the narrative of the show.

Although the majority of the current cast members sustain the belief that they are better off without her, there's no denying the fact that Rachel played a major role in season 10's captivating plot. Nevertheless, fans respect the former Bravo star's statement that she departed the show for reasons related to her mental health.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 airs new episodes every Tuesday on Bravo.