Vanderpump Rules season 11: Tom Schwartz's former fling Jo Wenberg to attend reunion

Tom Schwartz’s “not-girlfriend” Jo Wenberg will be part of the Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion. On Saturday, March 16, Bravo TV took to Instagram to officially confirm the cast members who will attend the tell-all segment alongside host Andy Cohen. The announcement came with a photograph of the reunion seating chart.

Though Jo Wenberg’s face did not make it to the post, Bravo TV separately confirmed in the caption that newcomers Ally Lewber and Jo Wenberg will be in attendance.

Meanwhile, the main Vanderpump Rules cast members, who are confirmed to participate in the much-awaited segment, include Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, James Kennedy, and Brock Davis. While making the announcement, Bravo TV wrote in the caption:

“You *do* deserve to look at this! Presenting the PumpRules Season 11 Reunion seating chart (plus, Ally and Jo are in attendance).”

How did Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz meet Jo Wenberg?

Jo Wenberg made her debut on the hit reality TV show in season 11 episode 4, where fans saw her giving a haircut to Tom Schwartz. He was previously married to Katie Maloney, but the couple divorced in 2022 after almost 12 years together. Since their separation, Schwartz’s name has been linked to Jo.

In a confession from episode 4, Tom Schwartz called the hairstylist a “light in (his) life” which made fans speculate they’re romantically involved with each other. Schwartz has since clarified the nature of their relationship on the show admitting they had a “whirlwind romance” but Jo was never his girlfriend. In another confessional on Vanderpump Rules season 11, the reality star stated:

“I want to clear things up. Jo was never living with me. Was she staying with me sporadically? Yes. She’s not my girlfriend, she never was. We had a whirlwind romance but we are just buds now.”

Viewers did not believe Schwartz and Jo weren't dating because the former, during his appearance on the chat show Watch What Happens With Andy Cohen on February 20, implied he was seeing someone. However, he refused to give Andy the name of the person publicly.

Vanderpump Rules’ Jo Wenberg showers love on Tom Schwartz

The reunion chart from Bravo TV comes at a time when Jo Wenberg has confirmed on Instagram she’ll forever continue to love Tom Schwartz but only as a “friend.” Sharing a carousel of photographs and videos clicked of the duo, Jo said she’s forever grateful that her paths crossed with Schwartz.

“Been wanting to say this for a while, and give me grace on how I say it - Everything about this human makes me happy. Have you ever found a human that just gets you? Makes you laugh and has a genuine love for people the same way I do too. That’s Tom. That’s me. We are always under construction and working on ourselves as humans.”

Jo Wenberg highlighted she wasn’t the girl for him and thanked Schwartz for helping her with her life. She concluded her heartfelt post by emphasizing how she would always love him as a friend.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 airs every Tuesday at 8 pm ET, exclusively on Bravo. Episode 8, titled Peaks and Valleys, which will showcase the heated confrontations between Lala-Katie and Ariana-Scheana, is slated for release on March 19.