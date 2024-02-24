"Why is Andy Cohen getting a pass": Brandi Glanville pushes for his firing from NBC over alleged sexual harassment

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville wants NBC to fire Andy Cohen after accusing him of sexual harassment in a letter on Thursday, February 22. In a statement provided by her attorneys, Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragoson, on Friday, the reality star questioned Cohen's presence at the NBC-owned network after alleging he harassed her in 2022.

The statement came just a day after Glanville’s lawyer sent a letter to NBCUniversal, Shed Media, and Shed’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, addressing a video sent to Glanville by Cohen two years ago, where the latter boasted of his intention to sleep with another Bravo star, as per Entertainment Weekly.

Glanville, 51, highlighted in the statement that had it been anyone other than Cohen, they’d have been fired immediately for the conduct. Her lawyers reportedly questioned,

“Why is Andy Cohen getting a pass? Any other supervisor at Comcast/NBC who engaged in this behavior would be fired immediately on the spot."

Glanville’s side claimed that NBC “mistakenly” gave Cohen too much power across their network.

Andy Cohen issues apology after harassment allegation

In her letter addressed to NBC, Glanville alleged Andy Cohen was inebriated when he spoke about his intention of sleeping with another Bravo star. Her attorneys claimed behavior such as this “constitutes s*xual harassment,” which is also well-defined under NBC’s guidelines. They added:

“Any boss who is clearly inebriated encouraging their employee by facetime video to watch their boss have s*x with another employee, constitutes s*xual harassment, plain and simple, under any definition even one concocted by NBC."

Andy Cohen issued an apology, addressing the alleged video in which he invited Glanville to watch him sleep with another via FaceTime. According to People magazine, the initial letter by Glanville reads,

"In a video sent by Mr Cohen to Ms Glanville in 2022, Mr Cohen — appearing obviously inebriated — boasted of his intention to sleep with another Bravo star that night while thinking of her and invited her to watch via Facetime."

The Real Housewives executive producer took to X to clarify that the video was “meant in jest.” He disclosed the identity of the other Bravo star mentioned in Glanville’s letter to be Kate Chastain. According to Andy Cohen, Glanville was “in on the joke” at the time. He wrote on X:

“The video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi. It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi's response clearly communicated she was in on the joke. That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize."

After his public apology, Glanville called out the Real Housewives executive producer, claiming NBC has given him too much power. Her attorneys highlighted,

"It is no excuse to say that this was a joke. NBC has mistakenly given Andy too much power across their network."

The statement added,

"NBC has clearly decided that he is too big to fail."

Glanville has been embroiled in several controversies in the past, including the one where she was asked to leave filming in Morocco in January 2023 over alleged s*xual misconduct.

Former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Caroline Manzo, a cast member on the trip filming the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip season, sued Bravo and its affiliated companies over the incident involving Glanville. The latter denied any wrongdoing.