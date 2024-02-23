Brandi Glanville levels s*xual harassment claims against Andy Cohen, considers legal action against Bravo

On February 22, 2024, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville made serious accusations against a prominent Bravo TV figure, claiming inappropriate behavior occurred in 2022. Glanville alleges an intoxicated video was sent to her expressing s*xual desire towards another network personality.

Glanville’s legal team, which includes high-profile attorneys like Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos, reportedly put Bravo on notice over the allegations and threatened potential legal action while calling for the preservation of relevant evidence based on the alleged incident. The story has gained national attention, igniting debate around accountability and standards in the reality TV industry.

Brandi Glanville's attorneys sent a detailed letter to Bravo and NBCUniversal, outlining the accusations against Andy Cohen. According to the letter obtained by PageSix, Cohen, in a state of intoxication, sent Glanville a video in which he claimed he wanted to sleep with another Bravo star, suggesting Glanville should watch the act over FaceTime.

The letter further mentioned:

“Mr. Cohen was Ms. Glanville’s boss at the time and exercised complete and total control over her career. This was an extraordinary abuse of power that left Ms. Glanville feeling trapped and disgusted. It is inconceivable that Mr. Cohen remains in his post in spite of this behavior and harkens back to the bad old days of Matt Lauer and NBC News when profits were prioritized over people.”

The letter condemned this behavior as an abuse of power, likening Cohen's actions to those seen in previous media scandals. It highlighted how Glanville felt trapped and disgusted by the incident, emphasizing the severity of the allegations.

Response from Andy Cohen regarding the allegations

Andy Cohen publicly addressed the accusations through social media, stating that the video was intended as a joke and that Brandi Glanville was aware of its humorous intent. Despite this, he acknowledged that the content was inappropriate and extended an apology for the situation.

Cohen's response aimed to clarify his stance on the matter, expressing regret over any discomfort or misunderstanding the video may have caused.

Following the accusations, Glanville's legal team has threatened to take legal action against Bravo, demanding that NBCUniversal preserve all potential evidence related to the incident. This includes any communications and recordings that could be pertinent to the case.

“NBC, Bravo, Warner Bros., and Shed Media intentionally obscure their legal rights, bind them to illegal contracts, and knowingly cause them to suffer in silence. We know there are untold numbers of innocent victims who have yet to tell their stories or seek legal redress…We encourage all of them to contact us and join our growing team as we fight for change in this sordid industry.”

Related legal challenges involving Brandi Glanville

In another controversy, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville has come under legal fire from Caroline Manzo, a long-time personality from the New Jersey Housewives franchise. Manzo filed a lawsuit against Glanville, Bravo network, and the production companies involved, citing incidents that occurred during the filming of the spinoff Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.

The suit alleges non-consensual physical contact initiated by Brandi Glanville toward Manzo. Moreover, it accuses Bravo’s production ecosystem of enabling inappropriate on-set conduct for drama at the expense of ethics.

Carolne Manzo's lawsuit specifically targets the prevalent reality TV production practices involving alcohol and contrived interpersonal tensions, alleging they propagate unsafe working conditions devoid of dignity.

The complaint intends to accentuate accountability not solely for individual personalities but also for production companies that enable environments where harassment goes unchecked.

In response, representatives for Brandi Glanville firmly deny the s*xual assault accusations, as claimed. They state she acted per producer guidelines and underscore the accusations' severe impact on her well-being, necessitating a resolution that exonerates her while tackling systemic production issues head-on.

