Andy Cohen reveals latest update on RHOSLC season 4 reunion

The ongoing season 4 of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) has already delved into chaos. With a range of disagreements and fights between cast members, the show currently has various plots being played out.

The recent BravoCon 2023 provided fans with a range of updates on where the Real Housewives series is headed. One of the biggest Bravo successes of the past decade, RHOSLC season 4 will also air a reunion, which the network has already shot. Speaking on BravoCon, Andy Cohen revealed a range of details about the same, including whether it will be divided into 2 or 3 episodes.

Andy Cohen reveals details about RHOSLC reunion

A range of rumors about the reunion have already made the rounds online. However, they had not been addressed by anyone officially until Andy Cohen commented on the matter. The host and executive producer of the entire franchise, Cohen, is obviously in a good position to comment about RHOSLC’s future.

First and foremost, it was rumored that Jen Shah video called some of the cast members on the show from her prison cell. However, at last year’s BravoCon, Cohen revealed that the show could not do anything to ensure her presence at the reunion. So, it seems she will not be an active part of the show until she is released from prison.

Another rumor that Cohen spoke about was related to Mary M. Cosby. Cosby is largely responsible for a range of disagreements in season 4 of RHOSLC. However, that did not decrease her chances of being at the reunion. Instead, it seems Cosby is a big part of it, as Cohen confirmed. He also claimed that Mary’s appearance at the reunion surprised a range of her cast mates.

Cohen seemed delighted with how the reunion played out and claimed that the amount of content available means that it might be difficult to fit everything in just two episodes. Cohen revealed that he would be stunned if the season 4 reunion was not divided into three parts. Whether that comes out to be true remains to be seen.

However, there is little doubt that a range of storylines could be concluded as part of the reunion. This includes the recent fights between Monica Garcia and Lisa Barlow.

While a specific date for the reunion has not yet been released, it can be expected to come out in the first month of 2024. Until then, fans can watch new episodes of RHOSLC season 4 as they are released every Tuesday at 9 pm ET.