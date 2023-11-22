RHOSLC season 4 episode 11 recap and more details explored 

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 4 aired a brand new episode on November 21 on Bravo. In the latest segment, Heather proposed a girls' trip to Bermuda but before she could announce it to the group, she needed Monica and Lisa to make amends.

Throughout the episode, fans saw the cast act independently until they met at Heather's Pioneer luncheon, during which she wanted to celebrate Mormon history and culture. However, whilst celebrating, Heather accidentally reignited the fire between the two cast members who have been at odds for a while now, and as expected, Lisa and Monica got into yet another argument.

RHOSLC season 4 will return next week with a brand new episode on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, on Bravo.

Lisa Barlow and Monica Garcia get into another argument in RHOSLC

In the latest episode of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 4, Heather Gay wanted to go on a girls' trip with the cast but wanted to announce it grandly. However, she had another issue that she wanted resolved and reached out to Monica Garcia for her help.

She told Monica about her plan and noted that she would like for her and Lisa Barlow to resolve their issues to avoid conflict while on the trip. Although Monica agreed, things didn't go so well when the RHOSLC cast members finally came face-to-face.

At the Pioneer women's luncheon, Monica greeted everyone, including Lisa, who responded with silence. The tone was set and things got worse as the luncheon progressed. Heather had prepared a game to highlight Mormon history, in which participants had to guess who would tip the wagon over if it became too heavy.

She asked Lisa to go first who noted that since she was a supporter of women, she would keep everyone but the one who was nasty towards other women. She told the RHOSLC newbie, Monica, that she would throw her off of her wagon.

This sparked an argument between the two as Monica mocked her by telling her that she was nasty. Lisa retaliated by noting that she was honest and Monica made fun of the way Lisa talked.

The veteran noted that the newcomer liked her voice so much that she wanted to use it all the time and Monica stated that she didn't know what she sounded like since she didn't believe that the voice she used was her real voice and called it "annoying."

Heather, who didn't like the ongoing exchange, told the cameras that the objective of the event was for Monica and Lisa to make amends so they could go on the trip without the tension. She further blamed Lisa for starting the exchange with her "nasty" comment.

Monica reminded Lisa about the comments she previously made about nobody wanting her as their daughter. Lisa reminded her that she compared her mother to Ted Bundy, the infamous serial killer.

Monica told Lisa,

"So, the real nasty b*tch here is you."

The two continued arguing and the other cast members tried to interfere. Angie threw and shattered a glass to get the girls' attention but failed. Eventually, it was Angie, Heather, and Lisa against Monica who ended up crying.

Heather took Monica to a side and asked her why she was upset. Lisa Barlow stepped up and apologized for the comments she made about Monica's mother. Although the apology was accepted, Monica was "spent" and "done."

When Heather told the cast about the vacation, Monica Garcia noted that she didn't think that it was a good idea for her to be a part of it, which didn't sit well with the cast members. Heather told Monica that she was the one attacking Lisa and now she was crying and behaving like a victim.

