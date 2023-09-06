RHOSLC star Lisa Barlow gives insight for season 4 on WWHL

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) star Lisa Barlow recently appeared on WWHL to give some insight into the new season. During Lisa Alto's segment with Andy Cohen, the host asked Lisa a few questions about her Real Housewives cast. She began by sharing how she trusts Angie Katsanevas “the most” and Monica Garcia “the least.”

When Andy asked her if there was one housewife who was “least excited” to see Mary Cosby returning, she replied that no one was in particular and they were all “fine” with Mary joining the cast. After appearing on the show during its first and second seasons, Mary Cosby took a year off and is now back in season 4.

The housewife who has made the most drama in RHOSLC season 4 is Monica Garcia, according to Lisa, mentioning that there is more than one housewife who will be making headlines.

Moreover, she added that Angie Katsanevas and Meredith Marks have “shed the most tears this season." She also hinted at some feud between her and Meredith Marks in the upcoming episodes of season 4. Furthermore, she crowned Heather Gay as having the “fiercest fashion" and noted that this RHOSLC season, not a single housewife “missed” Jen Shaw.

On January 6, Jen was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for a "telemarketing fraud scheme.”

On September 5, 2023, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 4 premiered on TV, with Lisa Barlow, Monica Garcia, Heather Gay, Angie Katsanevas, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, and Mary Cosby as the cast members.

Lisa Shannon, Dan Peirson, Lori Gordon, Chaz Morgan, Sergio Alfaro, and Andy Cohen are executive producers for this season. In the first episode, the cast discussed Jen's departure. Since hearing that her former friend won't appear on the show RHOSLC for a while, Heather Gay shared how she has been doing well. Heather mentioned the following:

“I feel like a weight is lifted. With everything she had going on in her life, the stakes were way too high,” Heather said. “It was not a time to talk about our friendship and work on our boundaries. But now that she’s in prison, I feel like I can just shut the door on it and move on.”

Further, Mary Cosby mentioned that she has a lot to "catch up" on since it has been a while. As she spoke about everything going on in her life, she mentioned how her son now has a "new girlfriend." Angie Katsanevas also joins the cast of RHOSLC this season as a main cast member after appearing as a friend in season 3.

Additionally, Heather and Whitney Rose were seen discussing their issues and sorting things out. In addition, the description of the first episode of the show mentions the following:

“The women of Salt Lake return and Heather wants to get everyone together for a fresh start; Whitney's public comments about Meredith put a strain on their already fragile friendship; Angie introduces her friend Monica to the ladies.”

On September 12, 2023, watch the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 4 on Bravo.