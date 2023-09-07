What is Monica Garcia’s ethnicity? Meet the RHOSLC newbie 

While the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) series has a reputation for having served some serious drama so far, the entry of a new cast member has caught the viewers' attention. RHOSLC newbie – Monica Garcia's entry into Bravo's hit reality series raised many brows, especially upon knowing her connection with ex-cast member Jen Shah.

Garcia's appearance in the first episode of RHOSLC season 4, which aired on September 5, had viewers wondering where the story would go.

Monica, who is a Portuguese-Columbian, has been stoked about adding her dash of fabulous to the drama brewed by her fellow Bravo beauties – Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, Heather, and Whitney Rose this season. While Angie Katsanevas has been promoted to a full-time Housewife role in RHOSLC season 4, Mary Cosby will officially return to the show as a "friend" too!

Everything about Monica Garcia from RHOSLC — Age, Job, Ex-Husband, and More

Introducing Monica Niki Garcia

The Portuguese-Colombian mother of four is the fiery new housewife in town and fits right into the classic RHOSLC lifestyle. Born on June 1, 1983, this 40-year-old entrepreneur hails from Utah where she resides in Salt Lake City with her family now. Her official Bravo biography sheds more light on what makes this boss lady click, and be a well-deserved addition to the RHOSLC clique.

The bio reads:

“Blunt, opinionated and never afraid to speak her mind.”

What does Monica Garcia do for a living?

She is recognized as an American businesswoman, reality TV star, and social media personality. Garcia is the founder and creative director of her baby product brand Breababy.

Strangely, the official Instagram account for the company, @officiallybreababy, hasn't been updated since January 2023, therefore the online store is no longer accessible. Monica Garcia's exact net worth remains unknown, too.

Is Monica Garcia single?

Her relationship status has been a captivating enigma, as foreshadowed in the trailer of RHOSLC season 4. Although she had previously been married in a temple, she revealed that she had afterward been excommunicated, which raised the allure of her ex-husband's identity. There is a possibility that Monica could introduce him and even discuss their past relationship on the show.

However, it is worth noting that she has been in an 18-month relationship with someone else, whom she might reveal during the course of this season. Either way, Monica will definitely serve viewers with the weekly dose of reality drama they deserve.

Monica Garcia's children and family life

Regardless of everything else, Monica is a devoted mother to her four children. There is not much available about her kids, except for the occasional sneak peek she allows fans of the show into the lives of her children.

Her Bravo bio also hints that season 4 will give an intimate glimpse at Monica's journey as a single mom navigating the complexities of divorcing her husband for the second time!

Concurrently, the plot will also showcase Monica focusing on raising her children while trying to fix the broken relationship she shares with her mother. Monica shared another adorable insight into her job responsibilities as a hands-on mother via her Instagram handle, @monicanikigarcia:

“They have taught me that fear is not an option. Every single thing we do as parents is for our children.”

Tune into Bravo TV at on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET and catch all-new episodes of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 4. The episodes are also available to stream the following day on Peacock!