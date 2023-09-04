RHOSLC season 4: Meet the cast

Bravo’s ever-so-dramatic Real Housewives of Salt Lake City returns on September 3, 2023, with its fourth season. While the series has thus far thrown a range of bizarre storylines at viewers, none was as dramatic as the plotline involving Jen Shah, which ended with her getting sentenced to prison for multiple years.

The show’s August 11 trailer promised a whirlwind of a season that involves four out of the five original housewives cast on the show. Mary Cosby returns in a “friend role,” and seems eager to confront multiple cast members about some past comments they made about her.

Along with some OG housewives, season 4 of RHOSLC will also feature a number of newer faces.

Mary Cosby, Lisa Barlow, and others: Meet the RHOSLC season 4 cast

Mary Cosby

Mary Cosby will be on season 4. (Image via Bravo)

Cosby most notably had a longstanding feud with Jen Shah, who was hilariously told by Cosby that she smelt like a “hospital.” The comment was made when Jen had been visiting a sick relative in the hospital.

Mary is back for season 4 in a limited capacity and will bring up a range of past issues with other housewives.

The only other cast member that Cosby is close to, Meredith Marks, will also be returning for season 4. Cosby was also seen in the trailer trying to strike friendships with some of the new faces on the show.

Lisa Barlow

Lisa Barlow is also a part of RHOSLC season 4 (Image via Bravo)

Barlow returns for season 4 and was seen trying to rekindle her friendship with Meredith in the trailer. Two of the original housewives, Lisa and Meredith, are childhood friends. Lisa is a Mormon woman and was seen in season 3 having trouble with her oldest son, Jack.

She also had a confrontation with Monica Garcia, who is one of the new faces on the show. Lisa was seen evaluating her lifestyle and religious choices in the trailer after Jack ranted about some of the more conservative aspects of Mormonism.

Monica Garcia

Monica Garcia is a new face for RHOSLC fans. (Image via Bravo)

Monica Garcia is a successful entrepreneur, and a popular personality. She runs a successful baby products business. Monica will be introduced in episode 1 via Angie Katsenevas, who was on season in a “friend” capacity.

Garcia was seen making a couple of blunt statements in the trailer and seems to immediately be headed towards drama.

Heather Gay

Heather Gay is a successful author. (Image via Bravo)

Heather is a successful author, whose book recently made it to the New York Bestseller’s list. She is an ex-Mormon who publicly denounced the religion. The trailer showed her daughters struggling with drama in the Salt Lake City community.

Heather recently bought a new house, and was at the receiving end of multiple insulting statements in the trailer. While Monica tells her that she is “out of control,” Mary claimed that she looked “inbred.”

Angie Katsanevas

Angie will be a primary housewife on RHOSLC season 4. (Image via Bravo)

Another successful entrepreneur, Angie, owns and operates multiple hair salons around the city. She is married to Shawn, who manages the salons alongside her. Angie was in season 3 in a limited role but had more than her fair share of drama.

She was also at the receiving end of some harsh statements by the other housewives, with rumors about her marriage being unstable doing the rounds. Regardless, she will be taking on a more central role this season.

Meredith Marks

Meredith Marks will get into drama in season 4. (Image via Bravo)

Meredith Marks is a jewelry designer whose business was seen thriving in season 3 of RHOSLC. Her almost-perfect marriage with Seth still seems strong as ever. The pair is also known to have recently started a podcast where they talk about life and philosophy in general.

Meredith still has a fiery attitude and had a number of feuds with the other housewives. In the RHOSLC season 4 trailer, she can also be seen engaging in a lot of drama in the trailer.

Whitney Rose

Whitney Rose is returning for season 4. (Image via Bravo)

Finally, Whitney Rose is also a luxury jewelry designer. She, however, designs pieces that are based on spirituality and healing and uses a lot of stones and crystals in her sets. Whitney is married to Justin and was seen launching her nascent brand in season 3.

The two are both CEOs of their respective companies and have failed to find enough time for each other, and their children.

Whitney has a strong bond with Heather and was seen in the trailer getting into drama with Meredith.

As always, season 4 of RHOSLC can be expected to throw a whirlwind of drama for fans to revel in. RHOSLC premieres on September 3 at 9 pm ET, with episodes being available to stream on Peacock as well.