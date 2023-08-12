Why did Mary Cosby leave RHOSLC? Details explored

The cast of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has already been shaken up multiple times, and now the Mary Cosby controversy finds itself in this big pile.

The infamous cast member had initially refuted reports of her exit on Twitter. However, a source close to the show had claimed that Cosby's tweet came as a surprise as she had not been involved in the filming of season 3 of the show.

According to EW, Bravo had no intentions of featuring the star, although no official communication was made. A similar situation was true for Mary Cosby and her representatives. Regardless, the following article will look at the reasons that contributed to her leaving the iconic reality television series.

Mary Cosby's controversial time on RHOSLC expected to have ended

After reports of Mary Cosby's departure surfaced, she took to Twitter to refute the claims. Cosby vehemently denied the rumors on Twitter, claiming the following::

"THIS IS NOT TRUE! This is a Complete FABRICATION!"

However, multiple sources had claimed that Cosby was not part of season 3, something her decision to skip the season 2 reunion seemed to hint at. Cosby's ousting seemed to be related to the passing away of Cameron Williams. Williams was among the hundreds of Coby's alleged cult members, the Faith Temple Pentecostal Church. Cosby claimed that her decision to skip the reunion was based on her negative portrayal in season 2, something she claimed was due to the editing:

“The only thing I have to say about the reunion is, I didn’t go because it was one-sided. Everyone heard one side of what they felt. They told lies. I was not going to get on the reunion for a four-part reunion and talk about this guy that has passed.”

Mary Cosby, an original cast member of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, was a side character in season 1 but became a controversial figure in 2nd season. Cosby was accused of running a cult and was known to refer to herself as a "god." Her interactions with fellow cast members, including Jennie Nguyen and Whitney Rose, fueled multiple clashes.

Cosby was accused of using racial slurs multiple times and was arguably the most controversial figure in season 2 of the show. Cosby was known to have called Jennie Nguyen "slanted eyes" and compared Jen Shah to a "Mexican thug." The racially charged nature of her comments meant that Bravo was constantly under pressure to remove the cast member.

Still, an insider source claimed that her decision to skip the reunion was the final straw:

“This was the kiss of death for Mary. She hardly has any alliances left in the cast, who hoped she would have shown up to the reunion to take accountability for her behavior and the allegations about her church."

Mary Cosby recently posted an Instagram story looking back at her memories from the show. While she might not have left any noted alliances or friends on the cast, several fans had put out supportive messages for Cosby.

Her removal from season 3 was the final cast-related twist that fans had to move past. She never returned to the show, meaning her side of the story was never revealed. Mary Cosby's frustrations revolved around Bravos's refusal to let her tell her side of the story, something she never really got a chance to do on the show.