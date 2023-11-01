Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 4 episode 8: Recap and more details explored

Bravo’s Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) continues to amp up the tension on a weekly basis, and the latest episode 8 of season 4 saw a range of castmates coming together for a dinner event. Mary Cosby, who was seen refusing an invitation from Withney in the previous episode, decided to show up at the last minute.

Next, John Barlow announced the destination for her humanitarian mission, while Whitney and Justin Rose got themselves embroiled in an awkward disagreement, which has led to some unforeseen situations for the Rose family. RHOSLC episode 8 continued on the recent trend and brought forth further disagreements as well.

RHOSLC season 4 episode 8: Major developments in the Barlow family mission, Monica and Heather's relationship, and more

A range of developments took place during the latest episode of the RHOSLC. Whitney and Justin’s fight has not been limited to simply their family and appears to have spilled over in recent weeks. In fact, Whitney was guilty of deliberately making a scheduling error for their daughter’s birthday party to ensure that Justin would not attend.

This led to the father losing his calm, and their fight is expected to result in further arguments in the coming episodes. Next in line came the Barlow family's mission, which was set to be undertaken by John and Lisa Barlow. John will be spending a total of two years in Colombia furthering Christian beliefs in the region. The announcement was met with huge excitement, as the Barlow family proceeded to prepare for John’s departure.

Moving on, Monica and Heather continued to bond during their group vacation. Monica was seen dishing out details about her traumatic childhood and the kind of struggles that she had with her mother. Claiming to have been emotionally abandoned by her family, Monica found solace in Heather’s journey as the two continued to forge a deeper friendship.

Further, Monica revealed that she continues to be affected by various family issues. The car that she owns is regularly taken by her mother whenever the pair fights. This was also why the group was instead traveling in a rental that Monika had temporarily acquired.

The episode further saw Whitney extend an invitation to her daughter's birthday party to multiple fellow cast members. This included Meredith, whom she has had a longstanding feud with, since the start of the current RHOSLC season. Meredith and Whitney eventually spoke about their issues and seemed to be on the verge of moving on.

The episode also included another mystery dinner between Mary Cosby and Whitney. The two have not been on the best of terms of late, but the latter used the opportunity to apologize. However, Cosby seemed uninterested and claimed that she had no intention of repairing the relationship. She eventually stormed out, which means that this feud is also going to play out for another few episodes.

Finally, John Barlow's mission to Bogota, Colombia, means that RHOSLC will see a brand new shooting location in the future. Lisa Barlow invited the entire group before making the announcement, and initially wanted everyone to guess where Barlow would be headed.

The RHOSLC episode closed with another confrontation between Monica and Linda, who had also met for a dinner date. The two talked about a range of topics and quickly moved past the recent misunderstandings. The result was a hilarious conversation that seemed to blow away any awkwardness between the two.

As the season heads to an interesting juncture, RHOSLC will see a range of existing feuds being played out in the coming episodes. Fans can watch new episodes every Wednesday on Bravo at 9 pm ET, with a range of other platforms also allowing streaming access.