"Annoying and childish": RHOSLC fans slam Monica Garcia for fighting Lisa Barlow in season 4 episode 11

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) is currently on season 4 and aired its latest episode on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. During one of the segments, Heather Gay opened up to Monica Garcia about wanting to go on a trip with the cast but told her that she needed to make amends with Lisa Barlow to avoid conflict and chaos during the trip.

While Garcia agreed, a harmless game during Heather's Pioneer luncheon caused a bigger rift between the two of them. During the segment, Heather asked Lisa who she would kick off her wagon, a game inspired by Mormon heritage, and Lisa said that since she was a supporter of women, she would kick off Monica since she was "nasty" to other women.

Monica retaliated by calling Lisa various things, including "ugly," and then ended up in tears. Fans took to social media to slam Monica Garcia for her behavior and call her annoying.

RHOSLC season 4 will return next week with a brand new episode on Bravo.

"Just insanity and lies": RHOSLC season 4 fans react to Monica Garcia and Lisa Barlow's argument in episode 11

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 4 returned with another eventful episode on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. In episode 11, Heather threw a Pioneer Women luncheon to celebrate Mormon culture and heritage. The cast member organized a series of games and crafts inspired by the community's history, including a hilarious activity of churning butter by hand.

One of the games included making dolls out of handkerchiefs. Monica's doll was related to forgiveness and being a black sheep, which could have been a dig at Lisa.

However, things turned sour when Heather started another game, which included naming a cast member that they would throw off their wagons. Lisa was the first one to go, and she said she would throw Monica Garcia off her wagon because the RHOSLC newbie was "nasty to women." This started a heated argument between the two, with insults being swung both ways.

Monica Garcia told her that she was nasty and mean, and Lisa Barlow retaliated by saying that she was honest. Garcia attempted to mock her in a childlike manner and told her that she wasn't honest.

Lisa noted that Monica liked her voice so much that she liked to use it all the time, and the RHOSLC season 4 cast member replied by saying that she didn't know what she sounded like because she never used her real voice.

Monica then brought up a comment Lisa made a few weeks prior, in which she said that nobody would want to be the former's mother. Lisa reminded her that she compared her own mother to Ted Bundy, the infamous serial killer.

Even after the fight was resolved and Lisa apologized, the new Bravo star continued to sulk and act cold. Fans took to social media to react to the fight and slam Monica.

