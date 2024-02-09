The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Brandi Glanville shares how OnlyFans helped her reclaim her life

Brandi Glanville, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star found herself facing career uncertainty after violation allegations during filming led to legal issues and a halt in television appearances. These allegations sparked a legal battle and led to a significant pause in Glanville's television appearances, notably impacting her income stream.

With income affected, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star pivoted her personal brand in July 2023 by launching an OnlyFans page. This new online platform offered financial stability but also represented a major shift.

While born of necessity, the move provided an outlet for creative expression amidst professional challenges. Though marking a departure from her previous path, the OnlyFans venture quickly became an essential part of her evolving career story in the public eye.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star Brandi Glanville's pivot to OnlyFans amid legal struggles

In July 2023, Brandi Glanville started a new venture by joining OnlyFans, a decision driven by the need to secure a stable income during professional uncertainty. On this platform, Glanville found an avenue not only for financial relief but also for personal empowerment.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star opened up about the decision in the the February 7, 2024 episode of Brandi Glanville Unfiltered podcast. She stated,

“I joined OnlyFans in July [2023] cause I didn’t have income from the whole six months, and it saved my life.”

She continued,

“I thought I was, like, being desperate, and then when I got on it, I was like, I’m really feeling my sexual being at 51.”

She embraced the opportunity to create content that resonated with her, including unique endeavors such as making guacamole with her feet. This choice of content was influenced by her battle with stress-induced angioedema, which caused facial swelling and limited her options for content creation.

Despite these challenges, Glanville's venture into OnlyFans was a successful strategy in navigating her way through a difficult phase in her life.

While filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in Morocco, Brandi Glanville became embroiled in a controversy that would alter the course of her professional life. Caroline Manzo, a fellow cast member, accused Glanville of sexual assault, an allegation that Glanville has consistently denied.

The gravity of these claims led to legal actions against the network and production company, casting a shadow over the unreleased season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. The legal ramifications of this incident were profound, affecting not only the show's release but also Glanville's standing within the Bravo network.

Known for her dynamic presence on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she suddenly found herself without the television opportunities that had been a career staple. This abrupt halt in her appearances on Bravo shows resulted in a significant financial strain, leaving Glanville searching for alternative income sources.

Facing career uncertainty under these circumstances, Glanville turned to OnlyFans, a platform known for direct fan interaction. Throughout the events, she has maintained her denial of wrongdoing. Glanville stated publicly that alcohol intake left both parties with a compromised recollection of the filming incident being legally disputed.

While steadfast in her stance, the allegations and ensuing legal process have posed professional and personal challenges for the The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star. Her health issues and OnlyFans pivot underscore the problematic impact of the high-profile controversy.

Final thoughts

Brandi Glanville has navigated an unexpected career change in response to adversity. The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star's move to content creation on OnlyFans underscores the challenges public figures can face when personal and professional crises collide.

As legal issues from filming remain ongoing, Glanville has adapted by leveraging a new online platform. Her OnlyFans venture now represents an additional source of income and creative outlet amidst the turbulence.

Catch a Breaking Bad actor in a brand new role HERE