“I collapsed”: Here’s why RHOBH alum Brandi Glanville got rushed to the hospital

Brandi Glanville, the former RHOBH star, was caught in a harrowing medical emergency when her sons made a panicked 911 call to rush her to the ER. She had collapsed at home and was kept under observation at the hospital overnight. She didn't keep this traumatic experience to herself and shared it with her followers on X (formerly Twitter), citing the reason for her collapse as overwhelming stress.

"I collapsed at home this am and my SON had to call 911 for help! You guys have no idea the amount of stress I’m dealing with," she tweeted.

The stress likely stems from her time in the limelight recently, where a grave accusation was made against her by fellow RHUGT lady Caroline Manzo. Caroline said Brandi Glanville had allegedly touched her inappropriately and made unwanted advances when the cameras were off during their vacation.

However, the RHOBH alum denied these allegations, insisting that the narrative surrounding her was profoundly unfair.

Brandi Glanville spends the night at a hospital after collapsing

RHOBH alum Brandi Glanville was met with a traumatic ordeal when she collapsed in her house unexpectedly, prompting her sons to call 911 in absolute panic. The situation unfolding before their eyes had left everyone shaken and worried about her health, with her family racing against the clock to ensure she made it out okay.

She was taken straight to the emergency room upon arriving at the hospital. After she had stabilized, she was placed under observation. During this time, the RHOBH alum took to social media and shared her horrifying experience with her followers. She revealed the root of her collapse was the immense stress she'd been grappling with.

This candid disclosure on X highlighted the situation's intensity and garnered widespread concern for her situation. Brandi, known for her humorous nature, injected a few jokes here and there in her X thread.

She shared a picture of her patient chart in the emergency room; interestingly, her physician was named "Dr. Cohen," amusingly resembling the name of Bravolebrity, Andy Cohen. Her nurse coincidentally shared her name with Summer House starlet Ciara. She took this moment to write:

"No escaping ⁦@BravoTV⁩ even in the ER!! Look at my Dr. & nurses' names... being held hostage by the threat of a bad edit is partly the problem."

She also thanked the staff who rescued her and helped her recover swiftly. At the time of writing this article, she is still in the hospital, hoping to leave soon.

"Everyone at my hospital is super sweet, super hard-working and they're getting ready to go on strike! They REALLY deserve more!!! I do REALLY want to leave though," Brandi wrote.

The extreme emotions that enveloped her likely originated from a serious accusation made against her by RHUGT celebrity Caroline Manzo. Manzo had alleged that when the ladies were filming the show in Marrakech, Morrocco, she was inappropriately touched by Brandi, who was also making unwelcome advances when the camera was not rolling.

This claim tainted their experience, leaving Brandi to fight the weight of these allegations.

The RHOBH alum insistently denied this ever happened. In an exclusive with Page Six in September, she also addressed this controversy by saying the picture that had been painted of her was not who she really is and found it "unfair." She also mentioned that if this were true, production would most definitely have stepped in. There has been no further clarity on the case since.

Fans will be relieved to know that Brandi is now in better health and battling her anxiety head-on, as she keeps up her positive persona on social media, reassuring them. RHUGT season 4 is expected to be released close to December 2023 on Bravo.