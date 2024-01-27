Former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Caroline Manzo has taken legal action over disturbing alleged encounters with Brandi Glanville, an ex-cast member of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Manzo filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court on January 26 accusing Glanville of non-consensual kissing and groping while filming the Real Housewives spinoff Ultimate Girls Trip.

The lawsuit also implicates producers, asserting that network Bravo and affiliated companies enabled an environment where such harassment could occur unchecked. The case has ignited discussions about the duty of care standards for reality personalities and the vulnerable conditions frequently at set play.

Caroline Manzo sues Bravo and other production houses along with Brandi Glanville

Caroline Manzo's legal complaint contains disturbing claims about Brandi Glanville's behavior during the Real Housewives crossover Ultimate Girls Trip. She alleges multiple aggressive encounters, including Glanville forcibly kissing and then groping her at a cast party.

Along with suing Glanville, Manzo is suing production company Forest, network Bravo, plus parent entities Warner Bros., NBCUniversal, and more in the New York Supreme Court. Her case suggests these players also bore responsibility, potentially enabling harassment by pressuring the cast with alcohol and egging on dramatic situations.

By targeting not just Brandi Glanville but the wider reality TV machine, Manzo’s lawsuit tackles wide accountability for the welfare and dignity of reality personalities.

As per EW, Manzo has claimed the following in the documents:

“[Network] regularly ply the Real Housewives cast with alcohol, cause them to become severely intoxicated, and then direct, encourage and/or allow them to sexually harass other cast members because that is good for ratings."

Caroline Manzo’s attorney Derek Smith told EW,

“The networks should always be concerned about the safety of their employees. The housewives are not their pawns to abuse for ‘drama’ purposes…We believe this case is about the networks selfishly sacrificing the wellbeing of their talent for ratings and profit."

He continued,

"Brandi Glanville stated she was simply doing what the producers told her to do. Reality TV is leading to severe emotional and physical harm of its talent. This must stop."

Smith further stated,

"We are outraged by Bravo, Peacock and NBC's conduct and look forward to having the issues decided by a jury…Sexual harassment should never be entertainment!"

In response to the lawsuit obtained by PageSix, representatives for Brandi Glanville have categorically denied the allegations of Caroline Manzo. They assert that Glanville was following the directions of the show's producers and that no s*xual assault occurred. The exact statement of the representative was,

“While filming, Brandi followed what the producers asked of her, and there was no sexual assault…She is innocent of these absurd accusations that have weighed on her mental and physical health for far too long without a word of support from Peacock, Shed or Bravo…This painful storytelling seems endless and needs to stop. She is looking to move on and upward and get her life back."

Meanwhile, Bravo and its affiliated companies, including Peacock and NBC Universal, have not provided immediate comments regarding the Caroline Manzo's lawsuit.

Final thoughts

As the legal proceedings continue, the case of Caroline Manzo versus Brandi Glanville and Bravo remains a pivotal moment for reality television. It underscores the necessity for transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct in the production of reality TV shows.

