"It was absolutely meant in jest": Brandi Glanville's claims of sexual harassment against Andy Cohen explored as the latter issues apology

Andy Cohen has made his way into the headlines after he apologised for the recent accusation of s*xual harassment by Brandi Granville. Posting on X on Thursday, February 22, 2024, Andy Cohen claimed that he was joking with Brandi and “it was absolutely meant in jest.” His post read:

Cohen was called out by social media users for the sexual harassment claims made by Brandi Granville. (Image via @AndyCohen/ X)

The fiasco happened after Brandi Glanville accused the Watch What Happens Live host of harassment in a lengthy letter from her lawyer, Bryan Freedman. The letter stated how an “inebriated” Cohen sent The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member a video saying how he wanted to “sleep with another Bravo star that night while thinking of her.”

In the letter, she also mentioned that Andy Cohen “invited [her] to watch via Facetime.” Claiming how she felt “disgusted,” Brandi said in the letter,

“Ms. Glanville herself has been a victim of sexual harassment at Bravo by none other than Andy Cohen. Mr. Cohen was Ms. Glanville’s boss at the time and exercised complete and total control over her career. It is clearly an extraordinary abuse of power that left Ms. Glanville feeling trapped and disgusted.”

Social media users’ reactions explored as many continue to bash Andy Cohen even after he apologized for the video sent to Brandi “in jest”

Andy Cohen found himself in deep waters after being accused by Brandi, the cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, a show that Cohen produced. The letter also mentioned how Andy Cohen remained at his post after the fiasco. The lawyer also spoke to Deadline, calling it an “example of abusive practices of the reality TV industry.”

The lawyer, Freedman, said,

“This is yet another example of the abusive practices of the reality TV industry. Mark Geragos and I have heard from thousands of current and former cast members on reality shows about the physical and emotional harm inflicted on them by virtue of their participation."

The lawyer also said,

"NBC, Bravo, Warner Bros., and Shed Media intentionally obscure their legal rights, bind them to illegal contracts, and knowingly cause them to suffer in silence."

Even after Cohen mentioned that the video was sent as a joke, social media users continued to bash him in his post shared on Thursday, February 22, 2024. As an X user, @PopCrave shared the post on the platform. Here is how the masses reacted:

While negative comments continue to pour in, a handful of netizens sided with Andy Cohen in his apology post. On the other hand, Cohen has remained silent and has not responded to the reactions of the masses. Brandi Granville has not addressed Cohen's apology either.