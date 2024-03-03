Tom Schwartz net worth: How much does Vanderpump Rules star earn?

Bravo celebrity Tom Schwartz became a household name after making regular appearances on reality shows including Vanderpump Rules and Winter House. He oversees multiple California bars and is a part owner of TomTom and Schwartz & Sandy’s.

Though he has long experience as a model and bartender, Tom Schwartz has made small features in acting roles. He played an Italian exchange student on the hit show Two and a Half Men in 2013 and has also featured on reality shows like Stars on Mars.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tom Schwartz has a net worth estimating $ 4 million.

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz's businesses and family

Well known for his stint in Vanderpump Rules, when Tom was first introduced to viewers, he was a recurring cast member in season 1. With Katie Maloney as his then-girlfriend, he was attempting to get a job at one of Lisa Vanderpump’s organisations.

Fast-forward to season 11, Tom Schwartz now co-owns TomTom with Lisa, Tom Sandoval, and Ken Todd. In addition to this, he also has a second cocktail lounge, Schwartz & Sandy’s with Tom Sandoval, which opened in 2022.

Hailing from Woodbury Minnesota, Schwartz studied pre-med at Florida State University after completing high school. Tom Schwartz's family is huge including mom Kimberly, and father William, who is lately dealing with major health issues, as shown in Vanderpump Rules. The reality TV star has many siblings including three triplet brothers - Bert, Billy, and Brandon, a sister Natalie, a half-brother and two half-sisters.

Tom Schwartz first began his career in modelling before diving deep into the realms of reality TV, which makes for a major source of his income including his cocktail businesses.

Tom Schwartz's love life

Vanderpump Rules fans have witnessed most of Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s highs and lows play out on the Bravo show since its premiere in 2013. The exes were introduced by castmate Kristen Doute in 2011 and they continued to date for five years before getting hitched in 2016.

In 2022, the reality stars confirmed they were divorcing each other after 12 years of marriage. They made the announcement on their respective Instagram handles. Post separation, the ex-couple continue to remain friends to date and are often seen hanging out on Vanderpump Rules.

Since the separation, Tom Schwartz’s name has been linked with cast member Jo Wenberg. In one of the latest episodes of season 11, Tom clarified they never dated. He said:

"I want to clear things up. Jo was never living with me. Was she staying with me sporadically? Yes. She's not my girlfriend, she never was. We had, like, the whirlwind romance, but we're buds now."

But later during his appearance on chat show Watch What Happens With Andy Cohen on February 20, Tom Schwartz implied he was seeing someone without disclosing the name to his fans.

Vanderpump Rules will return with a new episode on Tuesday, March 5, exclusively on Bravo but viewers can also stream the show on Peacock.