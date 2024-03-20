Vanderpump Rules: Jax Taylor voices his problem with Tom Sandoval's cheating controversy

Vanderpump Rules season 11 returned to Bravo with a brand new episode on Tuesday, March 19. Titled Peaks and Valleys, episode 8 marked the return of show alum Jax Taylor, who was a part of Vanderpump Rules between 2013 and 2020 and essays a main role in the Bravo series’ spin-off The Valley.

Ahead of the new show’s release, Jax went back to his roots to rendezvous with Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy, and Brock Davies on Vanderpump Rules. The meeting at the bar did not appear cordial, with Jax voicing his problem with the way Sandoval handled his cheating controversy involving Rachel Leviss and Ariana Madix.

“The only problem I had with this whole situation is just the way you handled it. Sometimes it's okay to tuck your tail between your legs and be like, 'You know what? I f**ked up." He said.

Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval butt heads on Vanderpump Rules

Tom Sandoval told the cameras that nothing brings Jax more joy than celebrating other people’s “failure and misery.” The Valley star advised Sandoval to take accountability for his mistake like he had done in the past, alluding to the scandal where Jax cheated on Brittany Cartwright with Faith Stowers and later married the former.

Jax’s comments visibly frustrated Sandoval, who insisted he had taken accountability amid a public backlash. Sandoval also claimed that he doesn’t need to humble himself before Jax. "You don't deserve it, homie... You've been relentlessly talking s**t about me,” said Sandoval.

The Vanderpump Rules star reminded Jax that when he was receiving backlash for cheating on Cartwright, Tom didn’t "dog pile" on him. To which Jax responded:

“You're me seven years ago... If not worse. At least when I did it, I owned my s**t."

The Valley star went on to list how he has changed himself over the years after his entire life fell apart. Jax highlighted how he worked hard to reclaim his reputation amid maneuvering through financial struggle and public backlash.

“I've grown up. I've worked my a** off to get to where I am right now. I have a great wife, a great home. I've got everything in the world I could possibly ask for and I'm happy." He noted.

The heated conversation escalated when Jax branded Sandoval a “disgrace." Later, in a confessional, Jax empathized with Sandoval’s situation, implying he knew how it felt to hit rock bottom. He admitted to once having the best job on Vadermpump Rules before he let his ego get in his head.

“I was in such a dark place because I felt like I lost it all. Financially, we were kind of like, 'S**t. What are we going to do now?' My wife was pregnant at the time. It was rough... But I can't sit there and be 'poor me,' I've got to figure something out, put my big boy pants on, start from ground zero." Jax explained.

Through disagreements and arguments, Jax and Sandoval hugged while bidding goodbye to each other.

After Vanderpump Rules, Jax made his debut on The Valley, where he was seen bickering with cast member Kristen Doute. In the premiere episode, Jax commented on why he felt Kristen wasn’t ready to embrace parenthood, leading to a heated confrontation between the two.

Vanderpump Rules will air episode 9 on Tuesday, March 26, exclusively on Bravo.