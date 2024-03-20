Vanderpump Rules: Ariana and Scheana clear the air

Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 8 aired on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. During the segment, Scheana Shay and Ariana sat down for a much-needed conversation revolving around several things that weighed on Scheana's mind.

Since the season premiere, fans have seen Scheana Shay struggle with maintaining her distance with Tom Sandoval and keeping her friendship with Ariana Madix intact. While Scheana repeatedly called Tom out for cheating on Madix, she expressed how hard it was for her since they had been friends for over a decade.

Since the couple, Tom and Madix, broke up in March 2023, Madix made it clear that she was not going to be friends with anyone who was still in contact with her ex-boyfriend.

Ariana and Scheana discuss DWTS, Tom Sandoval, and more on Vanderpump Rules

Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 8 titled "Peaks and Valleys," Scheana Shay and Ariana Madix discussed all the things that the former had been reluctant to bring up with the Bravo star.

So far in season 11, fans have seen Scheana struggle with several things, including grieving the loss of her long-term friendship with Tom Sandoval. During the Lake Tahoe trip, the cast member broke down during a meditation session where she was paired up with Sandoval.

Lala Kent tried to talk to Ariana about the same and told her that Scheana was afraid that she would lose Ariana as a friend if she tried to "heal" from it. In season 11, Scheana had also been vocal about missing Sandoval and was often seen reminiscing about the past.

Scheana further spoke to Lisa Vanderpump about Ariana Madix being cast for Dancing with the Stars and noted that she was upset that the Vanderpump Rules season 11 star didn't tell her about the big news. At the time, Scheana clarified that it was a "punch in the gut" for her but she was happy for Ariana.

In episode 8, Ariana told Scheana that several people had told her that the latter was upset with her. Scheana replied to Ariana, highlighting that she didn't like it when people tried to put "words in her mouth and told her how to feel, especially Lisa."

Talking about how Scheana handled the news of Ariana being cast for DWTS, Ariana Madix stated that she understood why Scheana was sad and admitted to being wrong for not telling her about the role.

Scheana told the cameras that she and Ariana used to be very close but lately, it had been difficult for her to talk to her. Scheana brought up Tom Sandoval and noted that she missed who he used to be in her life.

Hinting at Tom, Ariana noted that it was hard for her to hear her best friend say that she missed the person who cheated on her after being in a relationship for almost 9 years.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 will return with episode 9 on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 on Bravo at 8:00 PM ET.