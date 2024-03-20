Vanderpump Rules season 11: Lala and Katie talk things out

Vanderpump Rules season 11 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. During the latest segment, Lala Kent and Katie Maloney shared a meal and discussed several of their previous arguments that were showcased during the ongoing season.

Their arguments have mostly revolved around Lala's changing mindset involving Tom Sandoval, the infamous cast member who cheated on Ariana Madix with former cast member Rachel Leviss.

Season 11 saw Katie and Lala clash several times over Lala's changed perspective about Tom Sandoval. Katie felt that Lala telling Ariana to not be as bitter and cold towards Sandoval was Lala projecting her feelings onto her which led them to clash. But in the latest episode, the two resolved their issues.

Lala and Katie hash things out in Vanderpump Rules season 11

In Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 8, titled, Peaks and Valleys, Katie Maloney and Lala Kent attempt to repair their friendship after last week's explosive fight. In the previous episode, the girls gathered for a girls' night where Tom Sandoval's topic came up.

When Ariana stated that James Kennedy shouldn't hang out with Tom, Lala Kent noted that she didn't want Ariana to hold a grudge for years. During the segment, Ariana noted that she didn't want to be friends with anyone who was friends with her ex.

The Vanderpump Rules season 11 cast member said that while she understood where she was coming from, she didn't want Ariana to be as invested as she was and get hurt in the process.

Katie reminded Lala Kent of what happened in season 10 when the cast member was upset that Tom Schwartz hung out with Randall. As Lala noted that she understood Ariana, Katie pointed out that she had to take everything into account and not just selectively pick what fit her narrative.

The two got into a heated argument and insults were hurled, however, in Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 8, the two attempted to get past it.

Lala stated that she could recall at least three times when Katie "looked" at her like she was the enemy. Lala asked Katie if she thought Katie had "hit below the belt" with her and Katie agreed. Lala, on her part, admitted to reacting to the Vanderpump Rules season 11 star in ways that she wasn't proud of.

Lala told the cameras that Katie had been her "ride-or-die" for many years, but their roles in each others' lives were different.

"I'm trying to get soft and heal from trauma because I don't want to end up a miserable, bitter b*tch and she's happy on her warpath."

Lala told Katie that she wore her experience of the past year and a half on her sleeves and was trying "very hard" to not let it affect her. The Bravo star noted that it was altering her life.

Lala assured Katie that her intention was never to make things about her and Katie explained that while she understood that, it didn't come across like that.

Lala told Katie that she would work on it and asked Katie whether she could be a "little softer" with her. Katie admitted to her coldness being her "toxic trait" and stated that she would work on it.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 will return next week with a brand new episode on Bravo.