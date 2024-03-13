“All talk and no bark”: Vanderpump Rules season 11 fans slam Lala Kent vs. Katie Maloney

Vanderpump Rules season 11 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. During the latest segment, the female cast hung out together, but the mention of Tom Sandoval turned the conversation sour.

Ariana Madix previously made it very clear to her friends that she wasn't going to be friends with anyone who was friends with Sandoval. In the latest season, several cast members were seemingly trying to move past him cheating on Madix and warm up to him.

When Ally did an astrological reading for the ladies, James' going out to dinner with Sandoval came up and Ariana wasn't happy. Lala Kent tried defending James, telling Ariana not to hold on to grudges and go down a similar path that she went down after her break up with Randall Emmett.

Katie defended Ariana and noted that not every situation can be compared to what Lala went through and things got heated between the two. Fans of the show took to social media to react to the fight and implied that Lala was a hypocrite. One person, @9woodMac, wrote on X:

"Not Lala saying "disengage" to Katie like if it's a threat. Please, Lala is all bark and no bite and Katie sees right through that."

Vanderpump Rules fans react to Lala and Katie's fight during girls night

In the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules season 11, the female cast gathered for a girls' night in, during which Ally read everyone's birth charts to give them a better understanding of things from an astrological point of view.

While it was a positive environment, Tom Sandoval's topic made things unpleasant, as it prompted another conversation about Ariana's boundaries regarding her friends hanging out with her ex-boyfriend who cheated on her.

Fans previously saw Ariana give Tom Schwartz the cold shoulder for still being friends with Sandoval and wasn't happy to learn that James Kennedy went out to dinner with Sandoval too.

When Lala Kent told Ariana that she didn't want her to be so invested in what everyone else was doing, Madix pointed out that she wasn't. In response, Lala said she was getting "very heated" about James and Tom's dinner.

Katie came to Ariana's defense and noted that they couldn't selectively pick which of Lala's past situations could apply to the ex-couple. Lala retorted that if she started applying her situation to everything, nobody was going to like what she had to say. Katie motioned with her fingers in response and said "ooh" which Lala didn't like and asked Maloney not to do it.

"What the f*ck kinda threat is that? Nobody's gonna like what I have to say. Like say it. Say it with your chest b*tch, let it go," Katie added.

The Vanderpump Rules season 11 cast member told her not to talk to her like that. In response, Katie asked her not to point her finger at her, and Lala told her to "disengage."

Fans took to social media to react to the segment and picked Katie's side over Lala Kent.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 will return next week with a brand new episode on Bravo.