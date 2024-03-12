Vanderpump Rules season 11 mid-season trailer: 5 highlights

Vanderpump Rules season 11 premiered on January 30, 2024, and has aired six episodes so far. The Bravo show will release episode 7 on March 12, 2024, however, ahead of the latest segment, fans got a sneak peek at what to expect from the remainder of the season.

The current season follows the aftermath of Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval's breakup, which took place in March 2023. The Bravo star found videos of her former best friend Rachel Leviss on Tom's phone, which led her to discover the months-long affair between the two. While filming season 11, Ariana and Tom lived in the same house but had zero contact.

The mid-season trailer, however, shows the two getting into an explosive argument when Tom Sandoval tries to talk to her. The show will also introduce Madix's new boyfriend, Daniel Wai, to fans as he joins the cast for an event later in the season.

Tom and Ariana clash, Katie and Tom's love triangle, and more teased in Vanderpump Rules season 11 mid-season trailer

Vanderpump Rules season 11's mid-season trailer is here, and by the looks of it, the remaining season will be filled with conflict, drama, and tears. The sneak- peek introduces Ariana's new beau, Daniel, to the audience, while Tom and Katie's new love interest, Billie, is also introduced.

James and Ally discuss their relationship and are on different pages about eventually having children together. Tom Schwartz and Ariana are still at odds, while Scheana continues to struggle with how she feels about being friends with Tom Sandoval.

Daniel's reality TV debut

Ariana and Daniel started dating soon after she broke up with Sandoval, and the fitness trainer has since often made appearances on Ariana's social media profile.

While fans are familiar with Daniel, the upcoming episodes will be the first time he will be filming with the cast in person. During the trailer, Lala Kent asks Daniel what he would do if Tom Sandoval introduced himself to him.

"I know what he's done," Daniel says in the clip.

Katie and Tom's love triangle

The clip also features Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz pursuing the same girl, an aspect that was teased in Vanderpump Rules' season 11 trailer ahead of the premiere as well. Schwartz tells his friend Joe that he and Katie are dating the same woman, and in a later clip, he asks Katie whether she would consider having a "one-night stand."

Katie notes that her ex-husband will realize that she is the "one that got away."

Jax Taylor makes a comeback

The former Vanderpump Rules cast member, who is set to star in the Bravo show's spin-off, The Valley, will return to the popular reality show. In the clip, Tom Sandoval tells Jax that he has "relentlessly" been "talking sh*t" about him.

"The whole world has been talking sh*t about you," Jax says.

Scheana and Brock's rocky relationship

In the mid-season trailer, Scheana Shay tells Brock that she's not sure if they will be together forever. While the trailer doesn't elaborate on what is yet to come, later in the trailer, she blames Tom Sandoval for her lack of trust in her relationship with her husband.

"I now have f*cked up thoughts about Brock and Lala, one of my best friends, because I'm like, 'Oh my God, can someone do that to me?' You did that."

She was later seen confronting Sandoval once again by asking the Vanderpump Rules season 11 cast member what she meant to him. Tom notes that she means a lot, and Shay wonders whether he answered the way he did because the cameras were rolling.

Tom and Ariana clash

In the Vanderpump Rules season 11 mid-season trailer, Tom Sandoval tries to talk to Ariana Madix while the group is seen at the beach. He starts by trying to explain "the rules" to her, but the cast member cuts him off and repeatedly tells him not to talk to her.

Later in the clip, at an event, Tom tries to get Ariana to talk to him once again, but the female cast member tells Daniel Wai that Tom just wants his 15 minutes with the audience and couldn't care if she died in a ditch.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 airs episodes weekly on Tuesdays on Bravo.