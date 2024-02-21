“Awkward and insincere”: Vanderpump Rules fans slam Bravo for Tom Sandoval’s mental health storyline

Vanderpump Rules season 11 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. During the segment, fans saw Lisa Vanderpump talk to Lala Kent and Scheana Shay discussing Tom Sandoval and his mental health.

The RHOBH alum told the cast members that she knew for a fact that Tom was in a "really dark" place. Scheana Shay pointed out that she reached out to him when his friend passed away and noted that the cast member blocked her.

Fans of the Bravo show took to social media to react to the segment and slammed Bravo for pushing a storyline pertaining to Tom Sandoval's poor mental health. One person, @WastgTimeWBeavo wrote on X:

"This Sandoval is su*cidal storyline is awkward & insincere & convenient."

Vanderpump Rules fans slam Tom Sandoval's storyline

Expand Tweet

In the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules season 11, Lisa Vanderpump called Scheana Shay and Lala Kent to Villa Rose to discuss Tom Sandoval.

The Bravo matriarch wanted the two to talk to them about Tom Sandoval's declining mental health. While the RHOBH alum brought up Tom being in a "dark" place, Scheana pointed out that she reached out to him but he blocked her. The cast member told the cameras that Tom Sandoval was embracing his "villain" era.

"He is taking no accountability for anything he has done, so Lisa saying he's depressed, you know what, I haven't seen that. I've just seen him project."

The Vanderpump Rules season 11 cast member Lala Kent noted how Tom Sandoval treated her in the past, including a comment he made the previous night about her being a narcissist.

She noted that she couldn't forgive anyone who couldn't acknowledge how they hurt her. Lisa pointed out that Lala had a support system whereas Sandoval had none.

"I look at Tom Sandoval as a man who is a shadow of his former self. I don't ever want to see anyone go down the path of that kind of depression, when you feel the whole world is against you," Lisa said in a confessional.

Lisa compared Tom's depression to that of her late brother, who passed away in 2018. She told the two that there is only so much a person can take before they break. Lisa added that she didn't want the Vanderpump Rules season 11 cast to be in a position where they have "regrets."

She further told them that she never thought "su*cide would touch" her life. She emphasized the seriousness of mental health issues and noted that Tom Sandoval wasn't the type of person to openly admit to having "su*cidal" thoughts.

Fans took to social media to react to the conversation and slammed the network for pushing the storyline and a "redemption arch" for Tom Sandoval.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Vanderpump Rules season 11 will return to screens with a brand new episode next week on Bravo.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE