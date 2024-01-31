"Using Raquel as a storyline": Vanderpump Rules fans slam Lala's phone call to ex-cast member in season 11 premiere

Vanderpump Rules, Bravo's hit reality television show returned with a brand new season on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. During the segment, Lala Kent told Lisa Vanderpump about feeling bad for Raquel (Rachel Leviss). The cast member noted that she knew what it felt like to be the "other woman" and recalled Raquel saying that if she went up against Tom Sandoval, she wouldn't have had anyone.

Lala Kent then proceeded to try and get in touch with Raquel but since she didn't pick up, she left Raquel a voice note.

Fans took to social media to react to the phone call in the season 11 premiere and noted that the Bravo show was still using the former reality star for a storyline. One person, @leess2026, wrote on X:

They are still using Raquel as a storyline. She should hire a lawyer."

Vanderpump Rules season 11 will air episodes weekly on Tuesdays on Bravo.

Vanderpump Rules fans react to season 11 premiere

Expand Tweet

Vanderpump Rules returned to screens with a brand new season on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. During the segment, Lala Kent expressed remorse over how the cast treated Rachel or Raquel Leviss while in conversation with Lisa Vanderpump.

She told the RHOBH alum that she felt "a lot of different ways" about the "Raquel situation." She recalled what the former cast member said during season 10's Secrets Revealed segment about not having anyone if she went up against Tom Sandoval.

"I feel like Tom is my one person that I do have and if I just went and like betrayed him then I'd really have nobody," Raquel said at the time.

Lala told Lisa that she related to the isolation that Raquel must have felt. She told the cameras that she knew what it felt like to have a man painting a beautiful picture and telling someone that they were the one for them.

The Vanderpump Rules season 11 cast member compared Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' relationship to her and Randall Emmett's and noted that she ignored everyone telling her that Lala was the "other woman."

Expand Tweet

After the conversation, Lala called Raquel, but the former cast member didn't pick up. She later told Ariana Madix about calling her and Ariana wasn't happy about it.

While having an emotional conversation about their friendship, Lala opened up about the phone call. She told the Vanderpump Rules star that she didn't want Raquel to carry it for the rest of her life.

Fans took to social media to react to the segment.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Vanderpump Rules season 11 will return next week with a brand new episode on Bravo.