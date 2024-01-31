Where to watch Vanderpump Rules season 11 premiere? Streaming platforms explored

Vanderpump Rules, a successful reality television series is back with its drama, plot twists, and never-ending conflicts. Season 10 ended with shocking revelations, leaving fans patiently waiting for a new season. Since Vanderpump Rules season 11 premiered on January 30, 2024, on Bravo TV, viewers have been hooked to the show, patiently waiting for new episodes.

The new season dives more into the “Scandoval” controversy. Cast members Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval parted ways after Ariana found out that the latter was cheating on her with the Vanderpump Rules castmate Rachel. Sandoval and Madix, Lisa Vanderpump, DJ James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, and Tom Schwartz have returned to the show as cast members.

Vanderpump Rules season 11, episode 1, was titled Notes on a Scandal. Its synopsis read as follows:

"Ariana puts on a brave face and attempts to rebuild her life after Tom's infidelity; Tom Schwartz tries to make peace with his friends; James settles into his new life with Ally; Scheana opens up about her diagnosis; Lala confides in Lisa Vanderpump."

Hinting at Ariana and Sandoval's storyline, season 11 will focus on how the couple will navigate their relationship after the cheating scandal. In the new season's promo viewers were introduced to her new boyfriend, Daniel Wai, a personal trainer from New York City. Viewers will also see more of Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 can be streamed on Peacock TV and Hulu +.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 premiere can be streamed on multiple platforms

Vanderpump Rules season 11 premiere will also be available to stream on Sling TV, Direct TV, and Fubo TV. Platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo TV offer their users a free trial. Apart from that, YouTube TV is also another option.

Viewers residing in the UK can watch Vanderpump Rules season 11 after subscribing to Hayu.

This new season is filled with feuds, and addictive moments between cast members. It will give more insights into the life of each cast member.

However, viewers won't be seeing Rachel Leviss as she felt the network was portraying her "as the ultimate villain." On the Bethenny Frankel’s podcast, Rachel revealed:

“My mistakes, that I’ve made on camera, live on forever. And I feel like I’ve been portrayed as the ultimate villain. "

She continued:

"...They always dangle that carrot in front of you telling you, ‘You need to tell your side of the story, otherwise it’s going to be written for you.’ And that’s terrifying. So, I almost went back just because of that.”

Following the release of Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 1, the next episode, titled The Ultimate Betrayal, is set to premiere on February 6, 2024 on Bravo TV. The episode synopsis reads as follows:

"Tom Sandoval returns to Los Angeles just in time for his birthday; his plans hit a snag when Ariana learns he wants to throw a party in their shared home; Scheana attempts to reinvigorate her music career."

To stay updated with what happens next, fans can stream the upcoming episodes of Vanderpump Rules on Bravo TV at 8 PM ET and the next day on Peacock TV.