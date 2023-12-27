Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay wonders if Raquel Leviss has enough content for podcast

The ever-amazing world of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules never appears to be at a standstill. The show on its own is a rollercoaster ride for viewers, where drama appears to be a consistent given.

With the recently concluded season 10 digested by fans, the upcoming season 11 is set to be premiered on January 7. That should ideally mean that drama is at a standstill. However, that has not happened, as noted in Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay’s recent interview.

During the Friday, December 22, episode of her Scheananigans podcast, Shay wondered if her castmate Raquel Leviss’ new podcast Buckle Up had enough content for entertaining viewing.

Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay is convinced Raquel Leviss does not have content for her Buckle Up podcast

Shay initially reacted to a six-minute sneak peek of an upcoming Buckle Up episode and immediately aired her doubts. Shay said that she was convinced Leviss only had content for the first six and a half minutes:

“What is she going to talk about outside of that six and a half minutes? What is episode 10 of ‘Rachel Goes Rogue’ going to be about?”

However, the Vanderpump Rules cast member was hardly done. She further claimed that the podcast was probably scripted since it did not have a video element.

“I would love to see a video portion of the podcast. Instead of it not being only audio because that’s how you know it’s fully scripted. I would like to see more — I mean not that I’m going to watch or listen at all — but if she’s going to do this then don’t just be reading a script behind a mic. Show your face.”

One can say that Shay is not particularly fond of her fellow cast member's new initiative. While Scheana is convinced the entire podcast is scripted, Raquel has made different claims. She had, during the sneak peek of the first episode, claimed that the podcast represented a chance for her to tell her own story:

The day has finally come where I get the chance to tell my own story in my words. The good, the bad, the ugly, all of it. I know what I did was morally wrong. And I get it, I get the anger.”

It will be interesting to see if Raquel decides to respond to her Vanderpump Rules castmate. For now, she might be more worried about ensuring that her upcoming podcast has more than enough topics to discuss with guests.