"Girl shut up": Vanderpump Rules fans slam “annoying” Scheana Shay after intense meditation session

Vanderpump Rules season 11 aired a brand new episode this week on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. During the segment, most of the cast continued on their trip to Lake Tahoe, while Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix stayed back home.

The episode saw the cast partake in a yoga session, during which the trainer also made them do a meditation session. However, the activity that was meant to calm them, brought up intense emotions for Scheana Shay. For the meditation, the cast members had to imagine their lives without the person sitting in front of them, and for Shay, it was Tom Sandoval.

During the session, Shay got emotional and broke down. Fans of the show took to social media to slam her for the same. One person, @msTKbaby, wrote on X:

"Scheana is so annoying... Girl shut up."

Vanderpump Rules fans slam Scheana Shay in season 11 episode 6

In Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 6, the cast members who were in Lake Tahoe took part in an intense meditation session during which Scheana Shay broke down in tears.

The instructor told the Bravo cast that the practice would help them heal. Sheana chose Tom Sandoval and told the cameras that the amount of time that had passed since #Scandoval broke out was the longest she had ever gone in the "15 years of friendship" with the cast member without speaking to him or seeing him.

"I'm still holding onto anger, resentment and hatred inside of me. So I'm not ready to f*cking meditate and breathe together. Like, no no no."

The instructor asked the cast to talk to the person they paired up with and told them to ask them what they needed. As the cast communicated with each other, Scheana Shay instantly started getting emotional. When Sandoval asked her if she was okay, she told him it was "fine."

The instructor told them not to hold back and to practice assertiveness. However, the activity proved to be more than Scheana could handle and needed a break. She told the instructor that she wasn't okay as she walked off.

"I still f*cking hate you," she told Tom.

Last year, while filming the show, Scheana had opened up about the healing session during an Amazon Live and termed it "uncomfortable." Scheana added at the time that it was the most "emotionally draining day" she had had during all her time on the Bravo show.

"My eyelashes hurt from how much I cried that day, my contacts were dry, I was congested, I felt weak in every way possible."

Vanderpump Rules fans stormed social media once the episode aired to slam Scheana Shay about the healing session.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 will return next week with a brand new episode on Bravo.