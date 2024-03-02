Lisa Vanderpump slams Rachel Leviss’ "ridiculous" revenge porn lawsuit

Vanderpump Rules alum Rachel Leviss recently filed a lawsuit against former co-stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. In March 2023, Tom and Ariana were at one of Tom's concerts when his phone fell out of his pocket.

On her then-boyfriend's phone, she discovered explicit videos of Rachel Leviss, one of her closest friends at the time. The video led to Ariana and Tom breaking up, and cameras for the Bravo show had to be picked up once again to cover the explosive aftermath of the affair that came to be known as 'Scandoval."

Lisa Vanderpump, the show's matriarch, recently chimed in on the lawsuit and slammed Rachel for it. While in conversation with TMZ, she called it "ridiculous."

"That's ridiculous. I think if you don't want to have someone share your porn, then don't send it to your best friend's boyfriend."

Following the scandal, Rachel and Tom faced backlash online. While Tom returned to the Bravo show, Rachel took an indefinite break from reality television. A year after the scandal, Leviss filed a lawsuit against the former couple, accusing them of "intentionally" working to damage her career and "make her one of the most hated women" in America.

It was further claimed that while she acknowledges the hurt she caused Ariana, Rachel was a victim of the "predatory and dishonest" behavior of an older man. It added that Tom secretly recorded her. The lawsuit termed Ariana a "scorned woman seeking vengeance."

Rachel Leviss' lawsuit angers Lisa Vanderpump

Rachel Leviss, who used to go by Raquel Leviss and starred in Vanderpump Rules, recently filed a lawsuit against Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. The former reality star was vilified by her co-stars, along with Sandoval, for their months-long affair while Tom was dating Ariana Madix.

The lawsuit read:

"Leviss was a victim of the predatory and dishonest behavior of an older man, who recorded sexually explicit videos of her without her knowledge or consent, which were then distributed, disseminated, and discussed publicly by a scorned woman seeking vengeance, catalyzing the scandal."

As part of the lawsuit, Rachel Leviss asked the court to issue an order for all physical copies of the tape to be destroyed. She further demanded that an injunction be introduced to stop the video from spreading.

Rachel took a break from the world of reality television after appearing in the three-part reunion. Soon after, she checked herself into a mental health facility, where she spent months healing and understanding where she went wrong.

Leviss then appeared on Bethenny Frankel's podcast, where she discussed Scandoval and its aftermath in-depth and noted that the show made money by profiting off of her while she didn't receive any compensation for the same.

A year after the news broke and the reality television world shifted, Rachel Leviss returned to the limelight by filing the lawsuit. Lisa Vanderpump chimed in on the claims recently and termed them "ridiculous." She told TMZ that if Rachel didn't want her porn out there, she shouldn't have sent it to the Bravo star.

When she was reminded that Rachel was unaware of the FaceTime call, the Bravo celebrity noted that Ariana didn't share it with her.

"Why would she leave me out?" she joked.

Vanderpump Rules is currently airing season 11, dropping episodes weekly on Bravo.