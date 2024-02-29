Where is Vanderpump Rules star Rachel Leviss now? Whereabouts explored 

Vanderpump Rules star Rachel Leviss had to exit the Bravo show after the explosive "Scandoval" incident became public. In the aftermath of the scandal that shook the Bravo show, Vanderpump Rules star Rachel Leviss apparently decided to move on from her previous group of friends on grounds of her mental health.

Rachel Leviss' absence is strongly felt in the eleventh season of Vanderpump Rules, and many believe the show just doesn't seem to be the same without her. Following her departure from Vanderpump Rules, Rachel Leviss has moved on with her life.

She seems to be focused on creating a new identity that is separate from the one that viewers witnessed on the Bravo show. Rachel has launched her own podcast, returned to modeling, and has been championing mental health.

Given her popularity, fans are curious to know about Vanderpump Rules star Rachel Leviss' recent whereabouts.

Vanderpump Rules star Rachel Leviss' current whereabouts explained

Three weeks before the debut of Vanderpump Rules season 11, on January 8, 2024, Rachel released her podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue. The podcast has so far focused on the Bravo show, the controversy, and Rachel's connection to Tom Sandoval.

Rachel was a major player in Scandoval, and fans believe she caused great harm to one of her close friends. To deal with the aftermath of the development, she appears to have enlisted the help of certain mental health professionals to discuss trauma and love bombing.

Meanwhile, just one month after its release, the podcast has already received over 2,000 reviews. It has a 3.6 rating on Apple Podcasts, but not all of the reviews are positive. However, there have also been a few favorable reviews.

In season 10 of the Bravo show, Rachel battled to end her pageant career. The 29-year-old acknowledged that she felt lost when her ambition of being Miss California didn't materialize.

Although she might never be the state's pageant queen, Rachel dabbled once more in modeling after Scandoval. Earlier this month, she was photographed working the runway for fashion company GLAUDI during New York Fashion Week.

Her presence at NYFW, as fans have noted, shows how removing herself from the show has given Rachel the freedom to follow her heart and express her opinions whenever she pleases.

In her podcast, Rachel stated that severing her relationship with her lover, Sandoval, was a primary factor in her decision to quit the program. She was reportedly aware that going back to the show would put her in his sphere of influence and increase her likelihood of staying in a toxic relationship.

In hindsight, Rachel also stated she didn't think she was in love with Sandoval. Speaking on this subject on the eighth episode of her podcast, Rachel said:

"I fell in love with one narcissistic a**hole, and after that relationship ended after five years of being in that relationship, I fell into the hands of another narcissistic a**hole. I feel like it’s a similar manipulation tactic. At first, you just think this person is so in love with you, they adore you, and they’re giving you all this attention."

She asserted that the unresolved trauma from her relationship with James was reportedly the reason the love affair started.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 airs new episodes on Tuesdays on Bravo.