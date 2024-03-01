Rachel Leviss files lawsuit against Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix over alleged revenge porn claims

Vanderpump Rules’ former cast member Rachel Leviss has sued Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix over claims of distributing revenge porn against her. Leviss made headlines last March following the Scandoval affair controversy which made for the Bravo reality show’s highest-rated storyline.

Ariana Madix, 38, discovered an explicit video of Leviss, 29, with her boyfriend of nine-year Tom Sandoval, 40, which created a massive frenzy among fans of the show. The months-long affair was highly publicised and garnered significant public attention leading to Leviss’ voluntary exit from the reality TV show.

She also admitted herself to a mental health facility seeking treatment amid public scrutiny and backlash. The Vanderpump Rules alum now reportedly seeks unspecified damages from her Bravo costars over alleged eavesdropping, invasion of privacy, and revenge porn, in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles, California, as per People.

Rachel Leviss alleges the explicit video was recorded against her consent

The lawsuit assessed by NBC suggests Rachel Leviss is aware that her actions were “morally objectionable and hurtful” to Madix and she has issued multiple apologies on her part for the same. The outsing of her affair in the public eye called for attacks on Leviss but she claims her being a “victim” was lost amid the Sandoval uproar. The lawsuit alleges as per the publication:

“Lost in the mix was that Leviss was a victim of the predatory and dishonest behavior of an older man, who recorded sexually explicit videos of her without her knowledge or consent, which were then distributed, disseminated and discussed publicly by a scorned woman seeking vengeance, catalyzing the scandal.”

The affair was exposed when Madix found Leviss's explicit videos on Sandoval’s mobile device which the Vanderpump Rules alum alleges were recorded “without her knowledge or consent in or around February 2023.” The lawsuit reportedly claims Madix upon obtaining the videos “ distributed them and/or showed them” to others without Leviss’ consent.

It is also suggested in the civil suit that Rachel was in New York City filming for Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in March 2023 when she received two explicit videos of herself from Madix alongside a text message, “you are DEAD TO ME.” Three days after Rachel Leviss confronted Sandoval for “secretly” filming her videos and leaving them “unprotected” on his mobile device.

The exchange reportedly left Sandoval “rattled” and he refused to leave Leviss’ apartment despite constant requests from the latter. The lawsuit suggests:

“Leviss was forced to have her sister and brother-in-law pick her up and drive her to their home.”

Rachel Leviss’ attorneys said in a statement, as per NBC:

“Rachel has apologized for her part in an affair. That’s not a crime. Tom and Ariana are alleged here to have engaged in criminal acts.”

The lawsuit highlights that Rachel Leviss was humiliated and villainized for public consumption which also led to her exit from the show. It added that her reputation was shattered amid the Scandoval affair controversy leaving her career stunted.

According to People, she also wants Madix and Sandoval to stop distributing her explicit films in addition to receiving compensatory damages. Additionally, Leviss demands that her Bravo co-stars remove any copies of the said footage. The former cast member of Vanderpump Rules also requests payment for her legal bills.